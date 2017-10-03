The Best Ramen in LA Right Now

Ramen Tatsunoya Pasadena Pasadena used to be a ramen desert, but Tatsunoya’s excellence means it’s come a long way: go with the Koku Tonkotsu for a bolder flavor or the Jun Tonkotsu for a mellower taste, but both broths are guaranteed to have you slurping their house-made, deliciously thin noodles into oblivion. Their toppings are simple, so don’t forget to add that flavored, soft-boiled egg.

Tentenyu Little Osaka Though tonkotsu is undeniably delicious, it’s about time we get over our pork obsession, LA. Try the Tori Paitan ramen with their medium-width house noodles and a rich but palatable chicken broth (OK, and just a touch of pork) that won’t bowl you over the way thicker broths do.

Men Oh Tokushima Downtown At this arguably (arguably, OK?) superior alternative to Daikokuya nearby, Men Oh’s Tokushima style combines soy with pork bones in their broth. Stir-fried pork is available as a topping instead of your standard, braised chashu, as well as the option to add a raw, poached, or soft-boiled egg which both may just blow your mind.

Ramen by Omae Sherman Oaks These bowls of ramen by a Michelin-starred chef in The Valley lives up to all the hype. Hit up their kogashi ramen, swapping out their chicken broth with their pork variety -- it’s got tons of flavor with which to slurp up their deliciously chewy noodles.

Ramen Yamadaya Culver City and Westwood To make the intensely rich soup at either of these Westside joints, they boil pork bones for TWENTY hours, and once your bowl arrives, you can ask for a press to smash fresh garlic into it. What more do you need to know???

Asa Ramen Gardena The ultra-thick kotteri broth is the go-to order at this pre-trend favorite, which still stands tall thanks to great ingredients and overall unctuousness.

Kanpai Ramen Glendale There's not a ton of ramen in Glendale just yet, but this recently opened strip mall outpost fills the geographic void with tomato and shoyu-brothed soup, as well as an izakaya-style menu that also includes skewers and sushi.

Fukurou Hollywood Put the spoon down and step away from the boat noodles, sir. You’d be surprised to hear there’s pretty decent ramen at Fukurou, so take advantage of the variety of stellar soup noodle options in Thai Town. For just $9 you can get an amazing pork belly fried rice and a bowl of soup that tastes like your mom made it. Well, not YOUR mom. But somebody’s mom.

Daikokuya Downtown LA The fact that this former beauty queen has retired to the county fair circuit doesn’t mean the lines have gotten any shorter. Other places, like Shin-Sen-Gumi and Manichi, have moved into Downtown and even next door, but none is quite as popular as the one who started the LA ramen craze more than 10 years ago.

Santouka Mar Vista Food court ramen? Yes. For sure. This classic fast-food ramen spot in the Mitsuwa Marketplace was the king of the Westside before Tsujita came along. But it’s still super-popular and their super-complex Shio, or salt, variety is more than worth hitting up for a quick fix -- if you don’t get distracted by the also-insanely-good food court tempura from Hannosuke.

Tatsu Ramen Mid-City Order your bowl of ramen from the iPads hanging on the wall, then go find a seat and think about how happy you are to not be in line at Pink’s around the corner. Their pork and chicken ramen are both great, but how can you not go commando with their soup-less "Naked Ramen"?

Modan Artisanal Ramen Pasadena This wood-laden South Pasadena strip-mall spot has made a name for itself thanks to truffle-oil abetted ramen and stupid-good Brussels sprouts.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Rosemead This mini chain (there are also locations in Downtown LA, West LA, Fountain Valley, Monterey Park, and Gardena) makes its name on totally customizeable bowls of soup, with a choose-your-own-adventure-style menu that leads to the exact dish you want.

Tamashii Ramen House Sherman Oaks This under-the-radar contender just down the street from Ramen by Omae in The Valley boasts huge flavor in their soup along with crazy-good homemade gyoza.

Jinya Ramen Bar Studio City Though its siblings Ramen Jinya and Robata Jinya are contenders in the middle of town for sure, the OG Jinya Ramen Bar (outside of Tokyo, natch) has become a go-to for Valley broth lovers, thanks to consistently delicious, dashi-laden bowls.

Umenoya Torrance Torrance is loaded with quality noodlecatessans, but Umenoya has stood strong as a favorite for years, buoyed by a perfectly fatty tonkotsu broth, chewy-not-sticky noodles, and -- oh yeah -- being open until 2:30am.