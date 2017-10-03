Instacart delivers all your groceries... from different stores... right now

Instacart -- which's a service that allows you to order groceries from a bunch of different stores, and then hand-delivers them to your door -- has finally launched in LA.
It's kinda like Uber for groceries, and it works similarly: get the app or go to their website, put in your zip code, and they'll tell you what's available. You then put together a (possibly multi-store) shopping list, and they'll deliver it all to your door. But here's some extra special dealishness for deliciousness: put "ThrillistLA" in at checkout and they'll give you $10 off your first order, and one of the first 100 people'll also get chosen to get free Instacart Express, which gives you free delivery for all orders over $35. Hungry? Get on it.