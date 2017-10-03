Food & Drink

Instacart delivers all your groceries... from different stores... right now

By Published On 05/07/2014 By Published On 05/07/2014
Flickr user Matt McGillivray

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Instacart -- which's a service that allows you to order groceries from a bunch of different stores, and then hand-delivers them to your door -- has finally launched in LA.

It's kinda like Uber for groceries, and it works similarly: get the app or go to their website, put in your zip code, and they'll tell you what's available. You then put together a (possibly multi-store) shopping list, and they'll deliver it all to your door. But here's some extra special dealishness for deliciousness: put "ThrillistLA" in at checkout and they'll give you $10 off your first order, and one of the first 100 people'll also get chosen to get free Instacart Express, which gives you free delivery for all orders over $35. Hungry? Get on it.

Stuff You'll Like