Food & Drink

RIP: 11 LA spots that shuttered their doors this year

By Published On 12/31/2014 By Published On 12/31/2014
Flickr/William Veerbeek (Edited)

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

Sometimes you get so caught up in all of the bars and restaurants opening in LA that you totally miss the fact that a bunch of other ones -- ones you've known and loved for way, way, way longer -- are closing. Today, we pour one out for the best of those we lost in 2014; grab a pint of ice cream, blast some of Jeff Buckley's "Hallelujah", and join us as we lament 11 LA bars and restaurants that are no longer with us.

Related

related

The 12 oldest bars in Los Angeles

related

11 facts about Los Angeles that are actually lies

related

12 more Bad Decision Bars in LA

related

The 12 oldest bars in Los Angeles
Comme Ca

Comme Ca

West Hollywood
"Under renovation", they say. "But we want your burger NOW and you have been closed FOREVER", we say.
 

St. Nick's

Mid-Wilshire
Oh, St. Nick's, we knew you and your perpetual-frat-bro, what-the-hell-is-happening-in-the-back-corner, this-drink-is-not-cold-but-so-what vibe well. Probably too well. But now, not enough well.
 

Allumette

Echo Park
You know that insanely hot girl you made out with once and thought you were going to have a relationship with and then she moved to Europe forever? That's kind of similar to what happened with us and Allumette.

Flickr/DJJewelz

Red Medicine

Mid-Wilshire
When you get national attention right after opening your upscale Vietnamese fusion restaurant by outing the LA Times' critic, you know you've got to deliver as well -- and Red Med did, for five years. Good run. Good run.
 

Zam Zam Market

Culver City
We'll miss this absolutely under-the-radar Pakistani restaurant's $5 lunch special. So much.
 

Cosmo

Downtown
Now where will we go for dive-y drinks and karaoke after eating bowls of ramen in Little Tokyo? WHERE??

Fifty Seven

Fifty Seven

Downtown
It seemed so promising: a big name chef, rotating out monthly, preparing a prix fixe menu, in an emerging section of Downtown. And it lasted, what, six months? We'll miss you, but kinda like that dude you hung out with for one semester in college and then never saw again after that. Where's Todd these days, anyways?
 

Waterloo & City

Culver City
Remember when that long stretch of Washington was a restaurant no-man's land, and a brave pilgrim took up shop and made it safe for A-Frame, and Corner Door, and Sunny Spot? RIP, pilgrim. RIP.

Cat & Fiddle

Cat & Fiddle

Hollywood
We'll miss, well, just about everything about this classic patio bar (okay, not the Scotch eggs. Everything else, though.), which was essentially the go-to spot for new transplants to get their feet wet in Hollywood.

related

LA's 13 best under-the-radar pizza joints

related

11 facts about Los Angeles that are actually lies
Flickr/Larry

Kate Mantilini

Beverly Hills
We'll miss tableside guacamole carts, seeing celebrities eating gigantic steaks, and... tableside guacamole carts. Also: tableside guacamole carts.
 

Chi Dynasty

Studio City
Sorry, Valley kids -- if you want crispy honey walnut shrimp, you're gonna have to go to the other location in Los Feliz. Like five miles away. THE HORROR!

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is most sad about Cat & Fiddle, where he once saw The Henry Clay People play an all-covers set on Halloween. Grieve with him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like