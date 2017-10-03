All of Hollywood's late-night hot dog and taco carts, mapped

Because you just finished up last call at Boardner's, you're suddenly STARVING, and you can't find your bookmark to the list of places in LA that'll deliver after 2am, we hit Hollywood late at night last weekend, found all of the bacon-wrapping hot dog carts, taco stands, and even Middle-Eastern food, and put them all on a map for you. Because. We. Care.
The full map (minus the GIANT TACOS on it) is below, plus you can click here to enlarge it.
Niva Dorell Smith is a filmmaker, freelance writer, motorcycle enthusiast, and Pitbull advocate.Twitter @nivaladiva. Instagram @nivaandruby -- an account she shares with her far more popular dog.