This is the most insane milkshake in Los Angeles

twins sliders milkshake

Behold "The Big One", Twins Sliders' crazy-insane dessert/drink/meal-for-three, which is as absurdly excessive as it sounds -- but probably even more so, because it has, like, eleventy bazillion toppings blended right in (and yes, that is a Twinkie topper). So what's in it, and how's it done? Here's the step-by-step:

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Start by lining up all the ingredients to make sure you don't forget anything. Instantly start thinking about anyone you know who may have access to insulin.

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Then start with the base -- eight big 'ol scoops of vanilla...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... and a "healthy" pour of whole milk to smooth it out.

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles

This guy's two big for one canister, so you gotta double it up...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... and then start topping, with two heaping spoonfuls each of brownie bites and Oreo crumbs...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... Cap'n Crunch...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... crushed graham crackers...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... crushed M&Ms...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... and mini marshmallows.

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Why did you think we were done? DO NOT WALK AWAY! Because you gotta add some Cinnamon Toast Crunch...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... Butterfingers...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... peanut butter cups...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... and chocolate chip cookie dough. Phew. NOW we're done!

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

OK, not quite yet: smooth it out again in the blender...

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... and then top it with a whole gat-dang Twinkie.

Twin Sliders, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

As you can see here, the finished product clearly does not suck (so maybe use a spoon).

1. Twins Sliders 5940 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

This gourment slider-ia slings fresh burgs, house-cut fries, and the most epic milkshake you've ever seen: The Big One, a dessert meant for three.

