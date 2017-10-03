Honey & Butter Performs Magic, Puts TV Characters on Macarons

Honey & Butter, located in Costa Mesa, CA, is cranking out 15 different kinds of macarons each day. While the flavors, like Sea Salt Caramel, Milk & Honey, and French Toast Crunch, are crazy impressive, they aren't the only thing that set these macarons apart from the confectionary crowd. The fact that they're in the shape of TV characters and animals is the reason these sell out within hours. Just check out this video by Soy Nguyen and you'll see why.
Owners Leanne and Pawel Pietrasinski make the macarons from scratch every day. The couple considers their creations as much of an art form as it is a science when it comes to combining just the right measurements to achieve the kind of macaron that can be formed into Heisenberg or a portrait of your dog.
Currently Honey & Butter is located in an air-stream at THE LAB, but Leanne and Pawel are slated to open a second store on May 14 at the Irvine Spectrum. In addition to being much larger, the new spot will offer customizable macaron ice cream sandwiches.
Pro tip: If you're trying to get your hands on one of these unique macarons, get there early. Honey & Butter is open from noon until 7pm on weekdays, but the shop often closes well before then because they sell out so quickly.
