These Churro-esque Cakes Are Stuffed With Ice Cream

If your New Year's resolution was to consume as indulgently as possible, House of Chimney Cakes in Anaheim, California has you covered. Not only does the innovative little bakery churn out ice cream in flavors like matcha and Dole Whip, but heaping servings of the stuff are scooped into enormous chimney cake cones (a traditional Hungarian pastry that falls somewhere between a churro and a donut). “When I was little I baked chimney cakes with my grandmother” says House of Chimney Cakes owner Szandra Szabo. “They come from my hometown -- from Hungary.”
To create each sweet bread delicacy, Szabo and her team roll out a house-made dough (the recipe is, of course, a secret) before coating the stuff in oil and cane sugar. The dough is then wrapped around a wooden stick, and set in the oven. When the pastries are fully cooked, the dowels are removed, and steam rises from inside the cakes like chimney stacks -- hence the nomenclature. “It’s crispy on the outside, but soft like a donut,” Szabo explains.
And while the cakes are certainly tasty enough on their own, the place is also known for its elaborate sundaes. Once the cakes have been filled with their requisite ice cream, they’re topped with things like caramel corn, cheesecake brownie bites, graham crackers, and fresh strawberries. And if you didn’t commit to eating decadent mounds of sugar and gluten in the new year (which tends to be the likelier option), the place offers plenty of vegan ice cream treats and cones as well.
Watch the video above to learn more about the decadent Hungarian dessert.
