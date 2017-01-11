How Scoops Set the Stage for Artisanal Ice Cream in LA

These days you can throw a waffle cone in nearly every direction around LA and hit a newly opened artisanal ice cream shop dishing out wacky flavors. We shudder to remember, but there was a time not long ago when creative flavors beyond the typical classics were hard to come by. It was a dark time. Sure, there were a few old-school spots like Mashti Malone’s with its rosewater and saffron, or Helados Pops with its sapote and horchata. But otherwise, you were mostly stuck deciding between mint chocolate chip or rocky road.

But then on April 9th, 2005, owner Tai Kim opened up Scoops on a quiet strip of Heliotrope just off Melrose, and in a short time began blowing minds with creative and unusual flavors like cheesecake with dill, chocolate wasabi, and the now-famous brown bread (actually made with Grape Nuts and caramel). Kim didn’t start off in kitchens, though: as a CalArts grad in studio art, Kim had found himself drawn to food as a new artistic medium. While attending Western Culinary Institute (now Cordon Bleu) in Portland, he zeroed in on his calling while taking an ice cream and cheese making class.