How to save $$$ at Melisse, Spago, CUT, and Valentino

DineLA's Restaurant Week is back (today!), this time in actually-twelve-days-long form, with a staple of prix fixe dinners designed to get you to try restaurants you may have otherwise bypassed, including six, new-this-year, $85 dinners at some of the city's spendiest restaurants. But are they actually worth it? We put our freshman year calculus class skills to the test, crunched the numbers on that most-expensive tier (using the most-expensive items for multi-choice dinners), and came up with this breakdown of every $85 option.
CUT (click here for address and deets)
Beverly Hills
How much it usually costs: $176
How much you save: $91
What you're gonna get: This Beverly Hills steakhouse isn't skimping -- for Restaurant Week, they give you five courses, including both a fish AND a steak, as well as a ceviche appetizer, and an Irish whiskey chocolate cake. Happy birthday to YOU!
The whole menu is right here.
Patina (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
How much it usually costs: $137
How much you save: $52
What you're gonna get: First, you're pocketing enough to do a whole other dinner the following night. Second, you're hopefully-not-pocketing a five-courser w/ all sorts of on-point hoitiness, including a kampachi/oxtail amuse, a caviar-topped custard second-course, and wild bass and short rib entrees. Yeah. Both.
Wanna see what's served with the oxtail? Find out here.
Spago (click here for address and deets)
Beverly Hills
How much it usually costs: $137
How much you save: $52
What you're gonna get: For your dinner at one of the most famous restaurants in the country, you'll get a quintet of totally legit dishes, like a composition of big eye tuna (raw AND cooked), and a grilled prime rib eye with potato-bacon "milleiule", which is a fancy word for Napoleon, which is a fancy word for delicious.
Find the full menu here.
Melisse (click here for address and deets)
Santa Monica
How much it usually costs: $125
How much you save: $40
What you're gonna get: The finest-diningist restaurantingness in Santa Monica'll dole out five courses of next-level foodstuffs, like grilled beef ribs that're both tea-smoked and served with mushrooms. They've also got a truffle dish that's a $55 add-on, in case your definition of saving money is actually... spending more money.
Wanna see it all? Do that right here.
Valentino (click here for address and deets)
Santa Monica
How much it usually costs: $109
How much you save: $24
What you're gonna get: You'll actually be treated like family at this Westside boot-food staple (assuming your family charges you $85 to eat dinner with them): another five-courser awaits with a ton of options, including a starter shrimp w/ cannelloni, a wild boar ragu primi, and a swordfish-and-couscous main.
Check out all the options here.
Mar'Sel (click here for address and deets)
Rancho Palos Verdes
How much it usually costs: $101
How much you save: $16
What you're gonna get: You'll have your choice of six (!) small-bite-style plates, which means to make it the best possible deal, you'll wanna get all the meat options, which include house-made lamb sausage, crispy duck confit, and Alaskan halibut cheeks.
You can plan your own menu right here.