Food & Drink 10 Ways To Support the Armenian Community in LA and Abroad A five-course fundraiser at Momed plus local businesses donating to support Armenia.

LA’s culinary community has thrown its weight behind Armenia, currently embroiled in an armed conflict with neighboring country Azerbaijan that was reignited in late September. The two nations are fighting over the landlocked Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan’s territory, but has been self-governed by Armenia as the Republic of Artsakh since the end of the separatist war in 1994. Approximately 150,000 people live in an area roughly the size of Delaware and as of October 16, the Republic of Artsakh’s human rights ombudsman reported that 36 civilians had been killed, and 115 people had been wounded in the conflict. With LA being home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia, these attacks are hitting close to home for many residents. According to LA local Arminé Martirosyan, “The message that we want to get across is that it’s not just an Armenian issue; it’s now a humanitarian issue. Innocent lives are being lost and people are being displaced from their historic lands. We're asking for our neighbors throughout Los Angeles to learn about what's happening, to help spread awareness and to help raise funds for aid. In essence, we are reliving the trauma of the Armenian genocide. We need our community's support right now." Below is a list of fundraising events and local businesses that are donating a portion of sales to support Armenia:

LA Chefs for Armenia Fundraiser at Momed Atwater Village

On Monday, October 26th, chefs from LA’s favorite restaurants are coming together for a special fundraiser at Momed restaurant—an abbreviation that describes their Modern Meditteranean cuisine. Guests will enjoy a five-course meal featuring preparations by chef Vartan Abgaryan of Yours Truly in Venice, Nancy Silverton of Mozza, Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s, Kevin Meehan of Kali, Guerrilla Tacos Founder Wes Avila, Karine Jingozian of Rose + Rye, plus Ararat Brandy cocktails by Tobin Shea of Redbird Vibiana and Armenian wines by Yacoubian-Hobbs. The fundraiser will also include a wine auction with bottles signed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Funds will go towards the Hayastan All Armenia Fund.

How to order: Make reservations at Momed’s website

Mantuh to Go Kit Online

Support Armenia and learn about the country’s traditional cuisine by purchasing mantuh to go kits from local, Lara Talatinian, who includes directions for baking her crunchy Armenian dumplings at home. Each kit costs $30 and serves two people, making it ideal for a date night at home. Talatinian is donating 100% of sales to the Armenia Fund until further notice.

How to order: Fill out the order form here

Mini Kabob Glendale

This no-frills kabob-spot in Glendale has been a favorite among locals for years, but attracted even more widespread attention with their recent commitment to send a portion of net profit proceeds to Armenia. They’re serving up all your kabob favorites, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb chops, luleh, and falafel, alongside sides like eggplant caviar, tabbouleh, and hummus.

How to order: Call for pickup or delivery through GrubHub

Graze LA Online

Women-owned Graze LA might be a new pop-up (they just launched on September 6th) but they’re not letting that stop them from donating 100% of proceeds to Armenia until further notice. Graze LA crafts one-of-a-kind charcuterie boards and cones, including vegan options and an Armenian Board that features Armenian meats, cheeses, and crisps. The pop-up has raised $2,500 for Armenia so far.

How to order: Via text or DM Pepper Mexican Grill Van Nuys

If you’ve got a taste for Mexican food, head over to Armenian-owned Pepper Mexican Grill, where owners have committed to donating 20% of their daily sales to supporting Armenia. You’ll find all of your Mexican taco truck staples on the menu, like chilaquiles, churros, street corn, ceviche, plus a few surprises, like their dirty dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog with all the fixings.

How to order: Pickup and delivery via GrubHub

The Moody Vegan Online

The Moody Vegan is a 100% vegan, made-to-order bakery with treats that include blueberry muffins, brownies, birthday cake blondies, chocolate chip cookies, coffee cake, and matcha crinkle cookies, with some goods available gluten-free. The bakery is donating 20% of sales to Armenia.

How to order:Order online for pickup; local deliveries are made on Saturdays The Winzza Glendale

For those who dare to put pineapples on their pizza (and other controversial topping choices), Winzza is serving up one-of-a-kind pies like their Original Pastrami Pizza which comes complete with a heaping of aged pastrami, pepperoncinis, mozzarella cheese, and house mustard, or the Mariachi Pizza, which is topped with chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, and pizza sauce. Winzza’s Glendale location has committed to donating 100% of October profits to Armenia.

How to order: Pickup and delivery through their online platform

Little House of Confections Culver City

Order some self-described “bomb ass olive oil cake” from Little House of Confections, which began as a campaign to raise money and awareness for Covenant House of California during the COVID pandemic, but quickly grew into a full-fledged olive oil bakery. With charitable giving at the heart of their business, the Kardashian-endorsed Little House of Confections has committed to giving a portion of October proceeds to the Armenia Fund.

How to order: Pickup from their storefront or Platform LA, delivery through Postmates, DoorDash and UberEats

B. Baklava Online

Christine of B.Baklava seeks to “share the LAV” with her grandmother’s baklava recipe that’s been passed down through the family. She ships baklava kits in flavors that include walnut, pistachio, almond, and oreo icing and sprinkles, and even includes a “How To” video on her website to guide customers in making this traditional dessert. B. Baklava also ships fully-cooked assorted cheese boreg platters. The bakery is donating 100% of the proceeds from baklava kits to AMAA's All For Artsakh Campaign.

How to order: Delivery via their website Little Sauce of Horrors Online

Spice up your life with hot sauces from Little Sauce of Horrors, an LA-based online shop that’s committed to donating 100% of proceeds to Armenia until further notice. Little Sauce of Horrors offers three flavors: Mango Unchained, Pineapple Express, and Up In Smoke, which adds ghost and chipotle peppers to a habanero base.

How to order:DM or via Etsy

Click here for a comprehensive list of businesses that are donating a portion or all of sales to support Armenia.