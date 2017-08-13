Ian Ziering To Hand Out Scoops of New Sharknado-Inspired Ice Cream

Ian Ziering, aka "The Dude Who Called Kelly Taylor a Slut" and then impressed 10 viewers by offing a shark with a chainsaw in Sharknado, is going to be at a Baskin-Robbins in Burbank, Calif., handing out free samples of Sharknado-inspired ice cream on Friday. Most agents agree that this is his best gig in years.
In an effort to promote Baskin's new flavor "Snacknado," Steve Sanders is going to get behind the counter and surprise customers with samples of the flavor before it goes national in March. Baskin-Robbins describes it as a "whirlwind of salty caramel-flavored ice cream loaded with chocolate-covered potato chips and pretzels, all swirled together with candy pieces, chocolate fudge and salted pretzel ribbons," and in addition to those thoughts about Ziering, also had some nice things to say about the ice cream.
So basically, if you're interested in having the guy whose mom starred on Hartley House hand you free ice cream, head to the Burbank Baskin at 1201 S. Victory Boulevard on Friday between 11:45am and 1pm.
