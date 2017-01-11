Unit 120's Isa Fabro on Being One of the Best Pastry Chefs in LA

How have you seen the perception of Filipino food evolve over the year?

Fabro: When I started doing this food in March, people were like, 'Oh, what is that?' And now, people know what Filipino food is. Or they'll say, 'I know what ube is, or I know what that tastes like or that I like that already.' So there's been an evolution I've seen, not just for me, but [Unit 120] has been a nexus for Filipino food, and I feel like it's a joint effort where people have been drawn to the energy here.

You're in an environment with a bunch of chefs who are working hard, and are also highly creative. And working with Chef Alvin Cailan, it's always been a standpoint of doing something fun or just an idea where we say, 'Can we make this happen?' And, it's like, 'yeah, we can make this happen.' It’s great having a platform where people are excited about it. There’s also the element of surprise, where people say, ‘Oh, I thought she was just a pastry chef.’ And it's like, no, most people who work in kitchens, they have a well-rounded education of how to make all different kinds of food.