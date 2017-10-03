Food & Drink

"Balls O Bacon", burgers with "Sriracha Island", and LA's legit-est cheesesteaks

By Published On 03/10/2014 By Published On 03/10/2014
Whiz

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

From the Philly-born guy behind Beer Belly (legit alert!), Whiz is a standstaurant right in the middle of town that's literally dripping with homemade cheese whiz, and by literally, we mean... figuratively. Wanna see all the loaded burgers, cheesesteaks, Sriracha fries, and bacon-wrapped meatballs? Yeah you do.

Related

related

This new LA sausage spot is about to change everything

related

LA's 11 best under-the-radar burgers

related

LA's Best Korean BBQ Spots

related

This new LA sausage spot is about to change everything
Whiz

Breezy Bacon Burger: This meat-monster's got sliced sharp cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, and house Italian mayo.

Whiz

The P-Dub Burger: This guy's slathered in both American and Tillamook cheese, fried shallots, and micro-cilantro, plus "Sriracha Island", which is a dressing/sounds like pretty much the best place to be stranded ever.

Whiz

Whiz Wit: This guy's sloppy, with grilled onions and their gooey, homemade cheese whiz. Hahahaha... homemade whiz.

Whiz

Buffalo Bleu Chicken: Super Bowl-winning-inept chopped chicken breast slathered in sauce and grilled up with chunky bleu cheese dressing and Provolone.

related

These Are the Best Spots to Get a Burger in LA

related

LA's 11 best under-the-radar burgers
Whiz

Jalapeno Jack: Exactly like the name, with house-pickled peppers added for an extra kick/cooler-looking photo.

Whiz

Cheesesteak Hoagie: Essentially a sub-sandwich PLUS a classic cheesesteak, topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing... because salads don't belong on the side.

Whiz

Bacon American: Get uber patriotic with this Philly that's got somehow-melted-on-the-top-side-of-the-bun cheddar and applewood-smoked bacon.

Whiz

Philly Steak: This variation's got no cheese -- just onions and steak on a Brotherly-Love-imported Amarosa roll.

related

5 dishes Umami Burger king Adam Fleischman insists you try

related

LA's Best Korean BBQ Spots
Whiz

Falafel Burger: A veggie guy you'll actually want to eat -- assuming you haven't looked at any of the previous pictures -- thanks to falafel, tzatziki, and spicy pickled carrots.

Jeff Miller

Balls O Bacon: Pork shoulder meatballs wrapped in bacon, and topped with chunky marinara and Provolone. Read that again.

Whiz

Pork Roll: "Breakfast" topped w/ pork sausage, griddled-up eggs, and cheese (enjoy anytime).

Whiz

Fried Chicken Sammy: Extra-crispy in a tarragon batter with Italian mayo, applewood-smoked bacon, and pickled jalapenos on a brioche bun.

related

This is about to become the most popular donut shop in LA

related

These Are the Best Spots to Get a Burger in LA
Whiz

Wings: You've got three options: Buffalo, sweet & spicy basil, and what Steph Curry's teammates said that time he asked them what kind of Bull energy drink they wanted (Red Curry).

Jeff Miller

Philly Mega Fries: Three cheeses (Provolone, mozzarella, whiz) and bacon.

Jeff Miller

Sriracha Beast Fries: Loaded with that Sriracha Island dressing, plus cheese, plus onions, plus so much yes.

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and is not a vegetarian. Hit him on Twitter at @thrillistla or on Instagram at @jeffmilllerla.

1. Whiz 3901 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020 (Koreatown)

This unbelievable burger joint is doling out seriously innovative eats (Sriracha Island dressing, and Sriracha fries!!).

Stuff You'll Like