Food & Drink

The 11 best ethnic supermarkets in Los Angeles

By Published On 06/16/2014 By Published On 06/16/2014
Tiffany Tse

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

Need a peanut butter-filled pretzel? Trader Joe's is your guy. Cooking something that doesn't call for peanut butter-filled pretzels? Well, you probably need to go somewhere else, especially if that something involves, say, fish balls, fried pork rind, or frozen paratha.

For those times, you'll probably want to consult this: our guide to LA's best ethnic supermarkets, complete with what they're stocking and what to munch on while you're browsing.

Related

related

LA's 8 best non-traditional egg rolls (one has pastrami in it)

related

The Westside's 9 best Korean BBQ spots

related

The 13 Best BBQ Joints in LA

related

LA's 8 best non-traditional egg rolls (one has pastrami in it)
Tiffany Tse

El Mercadito De Los Angeles (address and info)
Boyle Heights
Shop here if you're cooking: Mexican
Walking into this three-story labyrinth of Mexican food stalls is overwhelming. Your game plan? Grab a takiloco -- a snack of pork skin, cucumber, and taki chips drizzled in chamoy and chili sauce -- to munch on as you stop by the meat shop for fried pork rind, the panaderia for fragrant buns, and the spice and sauce stalls for adobo and mole verde.

Tiffany Tse

Cheviot Farms (address and info)
Palms
Shop here if you're cooking: Indonesian
Think of this Indonesian market as an exotic 7-Eleven that shills things like canned jackfruit, frozen tempeh, and tapioca cakes. There's a drink bar that makes durian smoothies (not nearly as stinky as the fruit), and an attached restaurant, Simpang Asia, to satisfy cravings for nasi goreng and es campur, a shaved-ice dessert topped with obscure-to-Westerners ingredients like grass jelly.

Tiffany Tse

India Sweets & Spices (address and info)
Atwater Village
Shop here if you're cooking: Indian
This hole-in-the-wall shopery has a hot food bar serving vegetarian North and South Indian specialties, like squash curry and palak paneer (a surprisingly filling spinach/cheese dish). Seven bucks gets you a two-item combo with rice, naan, and a samosa. That said, if you do want to make your own, the market hawks 12 different kinds of frozen paratha and all the spices you need to make chicken tikka.

Tiffany Tse

Elat Market (address and info)
Pico-Robertson
Shop here if you're cooking: Persian/ Middle Eastern
Visit this Persian kosher market on a weekday, or risk getting trampled by Iranian housewives elbowing one another in the produce aisle. What're you stocking up on? They've got an entire section devoted to baklava, and prepared foods like tah-chin, a crisp rice cake made with saffron rice, chicken, and yogurt.

related

LA's 8 best Mexican bakeries

related

The Westside's 9 best Korean BBQ spots
Tiffany Tse

99 Ranch Market (address and info)
San Gabriel
Shop here if you're cooking: Chinese
Sometimes a big chain is well-known for a reason, and this Chinese market is one of them. After all, not many places sell fresh chicken feet, beef tongue, and pork hock. If weird-sounding meat parts aren't your thing (don't knock it 'til you try it), pick up the crispy-skinned salted duck and scallion pancakes at the hot deli.

Tiffany Tse

Seafood City Supermarket (address and info)
Koreatown
Shop here if you're cooking: Filipino (or just like, fish)
Though this Filipino market obviously specializes in seafood (yellowtail snapper, squid, still-twitching rock crab), they've also got a great frozen-goods section where you'll find grated cassava, peeled guava leaves, and difficult-to-pronounce ice cream flavors. Get the halo-halo bars or ube ripple, which is Barney the Dinosaur-colored, but insanely delicious.

Tiffany Tse

Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant & Market (address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Shop here if you're cooking: Ethiopian
After you've spent 20 minutes looking for a parking spot on Fairfax, take a breath and head into this Ethiopian joint, which sells pipes, CDs, incense, and oh yeah, food. Take home bagged injera, the spongy bread eaten with most meals, or order it at the adjoining restaurant with doro wat, a red pepper-stewed chicken dish.

Mitsuwa

Mitsuwa Marketplace (address and info)
Mar Vista
Shop here if you're cooking: Japanese
There are plenty of solid Japanese markets in LA, but in between getting fresh seaweed and weirdo candy, you're gonna get hungry, which's why Mitsuwa's insane food court makes it the frontrunner. Check out Hannosuke for crisp tempura, Hamada-Ya for green tea soft-serve, and Santouka Ramen, where the broth is rich and the tender pork slices come with the perfect lean meat-to-fat ratio.

related

The 13 Best BBQ Joints in LA
Tiffany Tse

Galleria Market (address and info)
Koreatown
Shop here if you're cooking: Korean
You could probably get full just wandering the aisles of this sprawling Korean market. On weekends, vendors sample dumplings and bulgogi, but make sure to stop by their banchan bar and stock up on kimchee, fish cakes, and seaweed salad. Also worth picking up? Frozen hotteok, a sweet pancake filled with melted brown sugar.

Tiffany Tse

Papa Cristo's (address and info)
Pico-Union
Shop here if you're cooking: Greek
You might run into the Mario-like character Papa Cristo himself at this Old World-style market while shopping for crazy-fresh goat's milk feta, imported olive oils, and deli-case baba ghanoush. The friendly owner also runs the attached restaurant and deli, where you can feast on thick-shaved gyro wraps, grilled calamari, and perfectly flaky spanakopita.

Claro's

Claro's (address and info)
San Gabriel
Shop here if you're cooking: Real Italian
This old-school market East of Downtown is the go-to when you want spicy homemade sausages, fresh pizza dough, and imported pappardelle (so basically, all the time). And if you're hungry, check out the deli in the back that's famous for its meaty subs, including a salami, capocollo, and mortadella-stuffed Italian ring sandwich that feeds 10... if you're willing to share.

Tiffany Tse is a freelance writer who occasionally leaves the Westside for great food and concerts. Find her on Twitter at @twinksy or Instagram at @twinksy.

1. El Mercado De Los Angeles 3425 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063

This Boyle Heights monster of a supermarket features three floors of Mexican food stalls that serve up just about every kind of Mexi-food you can think of.

2. Cheviot Farms 10433 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

This Palms Indonesian market has a large selection of ethnic foods and ingredients, as well as a drink bar pouring durian smoothies, and has an attached restaurant called Simpang Asia.

3. India Sweets & Spices 3126 Los Feliz Blvd, Glendale, CA 90039 (Glendale)

This Indian supermarket/resto might be a bit of a hole-in-the-wall, but it has a hot food bar serving vegetarian North and South Indian specialties, like squash curry and palak paneer.

4. 99 Ranch Market 8150 Garvey Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91770

This supermarket has outposts all over LA (Arcadia, San Gabriel, etc) and slings some of the best specialty Asian grocery items you just can't score anywhere else. Stop in for crispy-skinned salted duck and scallion pancakes, plus plenty of meat options like fresh chickens from the butcher counter and more.

5. Galleria Market 3250 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006 (Koreatown)

Hailed as one of the best Korean markets in LA, the Galleria Market is cheap and has lots of delicious Korean food -- not to mention the Cake House Bakery, which serves scrumptious cakes and cupcakes.

6. Papa Cristo's 2771 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Papa Cristo's in West Adams is a Greek food destination. The massive blue-and-white space takes up more than half a block on West Pico Blvd, and includes a market, bakery, and sit-down restaurant that extends onto an enclosed patio. The traditional menu runs the gamut from pita pizzas and gyro platters to spanakopita and full racks of lamb, but everything you order is guaranteed to be a) good, b) cheap. The "Big Fat Greek Family-Style Dinner," a weekly five-course meal that includes a wine tasting and baklava, is a must for groups.

7. Claro's Italian Market 1003 E Valley Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Claro's Market is like your friendly Italian neighbor -- but with a ton of food imported from Italy. It's even got a deli, which many say is the main attraction, so you can enjoy real Italian food while you're there. There's six locations in Southern California too.

8. Elat Market 8730 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

This Pico-Robertson grocery mart has got every Asian-inspired thing you could ever need to cook the most authentic meal. Though it's known to be a bit chaotic and often super-crowded, the samples are divine and the selection is one of the most unique in LA.

9. Seafood City 134 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004 (Koreatown)

Inconspicuously located in a strip mall, Seafood City is your spot to pick up Filipino cuisine and seafood (obviously). Pick up your yellowtail snapper and rock crab, and visit their great frozen-goods section where you'll find grated cassava, peeled guava leaves, and difficult-to-pronounce ice cream flavors.

10. Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant 1036 1/2 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019 (Mid Wilshire)

They've got pipes, CDs, incense, and oh yeah, food. Take home bagged injera, the spongy bread eaten with most meals, or order it at the adjoining restaurant with doro wat, a red pepper-stewed chicken dish.

11. Mitsuwa Marketplace 3760 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Mitsuwa Marketplace, the mecca for Japanese imported goods in the US, is the country's largest of its kind. Mitsuwa sells everything from Japanese groceries and dry goods to electronics, cosmetics, and more from its various outposts across the country, with a food court chock-full of authentic Japanese counters, because you're sure work up an appetite as you work your way through the market's vast inventory. Stop for a quick bowl of ramen, signature maki, or rice bowl to mull over whether or not you really need that Akiba magazine you spotted at the anime toy store on your way in.

Stuff You'll Like