These LA Bars and Restaurants Now Require Vaccination Proof for Entry

Less than two months after California ended its four-tiered reopening strategy and removed all state-imposed COVID restrictions, major cities like Los Angeles are faced with more outbreaks as newer Delta and Delta Plus variants spread in both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. In response to this growing number of infections, many local restaurants, bars, and event companies are scrambling to create their own restrictions, including requiring patrons to show proof of their COVID vaccination status. It looks like such requirements could soon be made official, as LA City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell just co-introduced a proposal that would require proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter public indoor spaces in LA, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and retail shops.

After a year and a half of masking, social distancing, and adhering to fluctuating restrictions, we understand the frustration at having your hot girl summer interrupted prematurely. But the fact remains that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and we all need to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe. So as you enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, make sure you keep a mask and your vaccine card handy, or register for a digital vaccine record. If you haven’t gotten jabbed yet, there are plenty of resources to educate yourself on why it’s so imperative that you do so ASAP—and yes, drinking in bars and going to nightclubs are compelling reasons, but so is protecting our most vulnerable neighbors, including children who aren’t yet eligible to get vaccinated.

According to Eater LA, new dining destinations like Winston House in Venice will require proof of vaccination, while L’Antica Pizzeria’s new outdoor lounge will require a negative rapid test in order to dine on site.

