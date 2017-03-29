LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of March 2017

Avenue Hollywood Really more a consortium of openings than just one, this new, alley-entrance ringlet of NY-import venues is located alongside the just-opened Dream Hotel and includes something for just about everyone. Club people will be psyched for Avenue, while see-and-be-seen foodie types will eat Asian food at TAO or American comfort food at Beauty & Essex. That's not all, though: It's also opening a day club-ish pool (The Highlight Room) and Lucini Pizzeria, a slice joint from the Eggslut guy that guarantees that no matter what kind of line you hate waiting on in Hollywood, this new property's got something for you.

Umeda Mid-City Any time Nobu Matsuhisa opens anything it's a big deal, and so it goes with this new restaurant in the sushi king's empire -- even though he's not running the show day-to-day. The menu reportedly includes sushi and small bites, but the restaurant is so new that that's not even verified yet: All we know is it's open now, and you'll want to go there before more people catch wind.

Truss & Twine Palm Springs Opening just in time for Coachella traffic, this new bar comes from the people behind Workshop Kitchen + Bar -- inarguably one of the best restaurants in the desert. As such, this is likely to end up one of the best bars out there, too, with fancy takes on classics like the 3 Dots and a Dash, with rhum agricole, Demerara rum, orange, lime, honey, falernum, allspice dram, and bitters, as well as fresh-sliced charcuterie platters.

The BoardRoom Downtown Located speakeasy-style through Kendall's Brasserie, the loungey BoardRoom is sort of like Patina's take on The Varnish: an old-timey vibe, classic, well-made cocktails, comfy seats, and live jazz most nights. The venue's also serving up a food menu, with upscale bar bites like uni deviled eggs.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Katie McGehee Socially You

Fleishik's Sandwiches, Nosh & Whiskey Mid-Wilshire The latest from Eric Greenspan and Midcourse Hospitality Group is this kosher sandwich shop, which -- despite, or perhaps because of, controversy surrounding whether it's an actual deli (a lack of rye bread seems to be the crux of the argument) -- already has lines out the door. The hordes are getting great new sandwiches like The Zayde (Grandfather) with grilled salami, house-made pickles, caramelized onions, and deli mustard, as well as a simple booze menu.

Bacoshop Culver City As the chef behind Bar Ama, Orsa & Winston, and Baco Mercat, Josef Centeno is one of the big names transforming Downtown LA. That his newest casual concept is in Culver City, a 'hood that's been on the new-openings wane recently, is even more exciting. Locals and workers at nearby studios can now get Centeno's lauded bacos -- essentially grilled flatbreads, served taco-style, stuffed full of tasty goods like chile shrimp with Sriracha and buttermilk cabbage slaw -- for lunch. Winner.

Tower 12 Hermosa Beach The Birch chef is also the guy behind the menu at this beachy new South Bay spot, with three rooms boasting local punk-and-surf memorabilia and a menu that includes a nuts-looking new burger (with red onion marmalade and blue cheese) and an "old-school" roast chicken pot pie.

Mezcal Bar West Hollywood Located behind a curtain in the front of the iconic local spot Laurel Hardware, this new bar's got 100 varieties of smoky, delicious mezcal, as well as lobster tostadas, all in a darkly lit, wood-and-marble-filled space with serious date vibes.