Food & Drink

12 LA Brunches That Are About to Get Insanely Popular

By Published On 08/21/2015 By Published On 08/21/2015
Toca Madera

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

related

This Brewery Is Hiring a ‘Professional Beer Taster’ Right Now

related

Delta Will Let You Text for Free on Its Flights

The two things you do basically every weekend in LA: 1) go to brunch, and 2) get in an argument about where you're going for brunch. Want to win the argument? Suggest any of these new brunches -- all of which are on the verge of blowing up the brunch game -- and then revel in self-satisfaction at being right, for once.

Related

related

Every Single Damn Place to Boozy Brunch in LA

related

LA’s 12 Best Bloody Marys

related

The Best Brunch in 34 LA Neighborhoods

related

Every Single Damn Place to Boozy Brunch in LA
Leona

Leona

Venice
Hitting the beach? First, hit this ultra-hyped newcomer's just-soft-launched brunch, which includes brown-butter pancakes with whipped coconut and sea-salt vanilla butter, and a Korean latke (!... ???) with crème fraîche.
 

R Bar

Koreatown
WHAT? One of LA's best secret bars has BRUNCH? Yep: classic French toast, eggs and bacon, and, oh yeah, free sangria. No password necessary, either.

Forma

Forma Restaurant & Cheese Bar

Santa Monica
This Italian bistro just launched some eggy fantastic-ness that sticks to boot-related stuff, like pizza topped with egg and pork belly, as well as more out-there concoctions like two eggs cooked in tomato sauce with Hawaiian sausage.
 

Tropicana Pool Cafe

Hollywood
How crazy is it that you couldn't get brunch by the pool at the Roosevelt 'til now? Thankfully, they've corrected that injustice, and are now serving up an all-day one with cinnamon French toast and short rib grilled cheese.

Toca Madera

Toca Madera

Mid-Wilshire
Listen close: they're making churro-batter waffles here. You need no more information than that.
 

Hinterland

Santa Monica
Seriously, what's up with these new SaMo spots busting out great brunch? We're not complaining, especially when they've got a pastrami and egg sandwich on the menu.

Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak

Glendale
You see that cart pictured above?? Everything on it is FREE at brunch when you're ordering other fancy stuff like smoked salmon eggs Benedict and breakfast sliders topped with quail egg. Oh, also? Bloody Mary cart. Boom.
 

Tacoteca

Santa Monica
Three courses for $15.95? That's a great deal at this on-the-border-of-SaMo-and-WLA Mexican spot, especially when you find out the first course includes options like bacon guac; the second, a chorizo burrito; and the third, dessert churros. Muy bueno.

related

The Best Chicken and Waffles in LA

related

LA’s 12 Best Bloody Marys
Marcus Henderson

Barrel Down

Downtown
This Downtown beer hall has upped the brunch cocktail game with stuff like the pictured-above spiked iced coffee, with Stumptown brew and vodka; food-wise, it's busting out two types of toast you need: 1) banana pudding French toast, and 2) avocado toast.
 

Dudley Market

Venice
This killer new farm-to-table Westside spot from the lauded Barnyard guy has a weekend menu that includes a crab-heavy French omelette and pancakes with lemon curd.

Preux and Proper

Preux & Proper

Downtown
The NoLa-themed barstaurant's brunch game is Southern and strong: moonshine-laced Bloodys share menu space with fried oyster & bacon po-boys with heirloom tomato.
 

Mama Shelter

Hollywood
This heart-of-Cahuenga hipster hotel is going the all-you-can-eat route, with $28 scoring you a smorgasbord of stuff that'll save your weekend, including maple-glazed bacon and mac & cheese.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller wishes he were eating a churro waffle right now. Follow him on Instagram at @JeffMillerLA and on Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

1. Leona 123 Washington, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

This hip, California-style restaurant is hitting all the spots. Come by at dinner for lamb belly wontons and meatballs de Corazon, or on the weekends for Korean latkes with creme fraiche and brown-butter pancakes with whipped coconut & sea-salt vanilla butter.

2. R Bar 3331 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005 (Koreatown)

This password-protected speakeasy (check their Facebook before you go) is the perfect hipster/dive bar to lose time playing bingo or throwing back a few while listening to a live band rock out.

3. Forma Restaurant & Cheese Bar 1610 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403 (Santa Monica)

This cheese-focused Italian spot has an amazing array of cheese oriented dishes (did we mention there's cheese involved here??) as well as an incredible brunch featuring items like pizza topped with egg and pork belly, as well as more out-there concoctions like two eggs cooked in tomato sauce with Hawaiian sausage.

4. Tropicana Pool Cafe 7000 Hollywood Blvd , Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

At Tropicana Pool Cafe, you can get brunch by the pool at the Roosevelt, because obviously... Get the cinnamon French toast and short rib grilled cheese.

5. Toca Madera 8450 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

This West Third Mexican spot has swanky taste -- the interior is dimly lit and wood-laden, and boasts plush banquettes and a long bar made of crystal and quartz. Once you settle in to the lounge-style space, you'll want to start off with some fresh guac or sweet corn tamales for the table, and then work your way up to the carne asada or sashimi agua chile. No matter what you order, be sure to indulge in one of the many tequila and mezcal options back-lit behind the bar.

6. Hinterland 2917 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (Santa Monica)

This eatery serves southern inspired and seafood dominant dishes, cooked behind a bar that serves quality wine and beer. The small space can get crowded, but there is a chance of a celebrity sighting -- namely Joe Jonas, who was part of the opening of this Main Street spot.

7. Bourbon Steak 237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91204 (Glendale)

Brought to you by Chef Michael Mina, Bourbon Steak is a traditional, yet contemporary steakhouse featuring not only tremendous cuts of meat, but also tasty libations.

8. Tacoteca 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 (Santa Monica)

All hail the insanely creative tacos at Tacoteca, a joint venture from Ricardo Diaz, one of the guys behind Guisados, and Adam Fleischman, the guy behind Umami. Where there are tacos, there is tequila, and Tacoteca delivers with a bar program heavy on mezcal and tequila cocktails.

9. Barrel Down 525 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 (Downtown)

This Downtown beer hall offers a surprisingly killer weekend brunch, featuring cocktails like spiked iced coffee and toasts of the banana-pudding French as well as avocado variety.

10. Dudley Market 9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

Brought to you by the lauded Barnyard guy, this killer farm-to-table Westside spot has a weekend menu that includes a crab-heavy French omelette and pancakes with lemon curd. Oh yeah.

11. Preux & Proper 840 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 (Downtown)

The FiveOFour guys bring you this NOLA-inspired eatery, a two-story ode to the Big Easy with a daiquiri bar, raw bar, massive patio, and killer Muffalettas, as well as grilled short ribs with Cajun kimchee.

12. Mama Shelter 6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Right in the heart of Hollywood, Mama Shelter is the Los Angeles outpost of a French-based hotel mini-chain. From the family behind Club Med, the hip hotel features 70 funkily-designed rooms equipped with iMacs and, movie scripts, and king beds. Open to the public, the rooftop doubles as a yoga studio and Mediterranean restaurant. Downstairs, there's a French-American restaurant, a separate cocktail bar, and a coffee shop.

Stuff You'll Like