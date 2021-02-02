These 5 LA-Based Food Pop-Ups Are Helping to Feed BIPOC Communities

Instead of a typical birthday celebration with family and friends, Chef Armond Keys of Bootsy BBQ, a smoked BBQ takeout joint in View Park-Windsor Hills, announced that he would be feeding 100 of his housing insecure neighbors instead. In a live video from that day, you can watch him sing along joyously with the five-piece Mariachi band parked on his front lawn. Socially distanced of course, the band played “Cielito Lindo,” a song celebrating love and unity. Next to the musicians, take-out meals of beef brisket, ribs, mac and cheese, and greens were stacked on a fold-out table with red party cups and bottled water. He encouraged his 2,000 Instagram followers to “take a shot and drive off” and welcomed anyone hungry to come by and grab a meal. Now back to slinging meats for a profit after a brief birthday break, Keys offers everything from smoked chicken to hot links and ribs, with sides like Cajun potato salad and BBQ beans. All plates cost just $12 and orders are placed via DM.

Happily, Keys belongs to a new crop of young Black chefs and activists who are stepping up to feed their communities in a pandemic-stricken world that is disproportionately harming BIPOC. Not only are these rising culinary stars celebrating their cultures with a fresh take on classic soul food and other traditional dishes, but they pay homage to a long history of Black-led feeding initiatives, like the Black Panther’s Free Breakfast for School Children program, which began in Oakland in 1969 and helped inspire the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that continues to provide free meals to school children in need.

Much closer to home, Feed Black Futures is working towards a similar goal, and aims to support and feed Black women impacted by incarceration in LA.

“June came around, and it was the nexus of food insecurity as it related to COVID,” explained Founder Ali Anderson. To meet the increased need, Anderson started a fundraiser that quickly surpassed her original goal of $10,000 to raise a total of $90,000 in less than five weeks. This translated to 785 produce and grocery boxes provided to at-risk families.

The pandemic has hit Black-owned businesses and its workers especially hard. Black workers are twice as likely to have been furloughed or laid off than white workers according to a Fortune Magazine poll. Additionally, 41% of Black-owned businesses have been forced to close due to the pandemic, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses. Of the businesses that have shuttered, Black-owned bars and restaurants have been the most heavily impacted.



Tiffany Jefferson, who started the instagram account Black Owned Food LA back in June 2020, is working hard to get these businesses the attention they need in order to remain afloat.



“I woke up at 2 am with my head spinning and the news about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement,” she said. “I thought to myself, Tiffany, you need to showcase all of these businesses because right now it’s not looking very promising for us.” Inspired by Anthony Bourdain, her account features the backstories of Black-owned restaurants, their craft, and how they make their food.



These efforts are making a difference, too. To support them further—and sample some of the best of LA’s under-the-radar food —put in an order at these Black-owned eateries: