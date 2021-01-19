Food & Drink Support LA’s Bars and Restaurants With These 15 Monthly Subscription Clubs From baked goods to cocktail clubs to Thai-style family meals.

Our local food businesses have made extraordinary pivots in order to stay afloat, the latest of which is a shift to subscription/monthly club models. Having regulars who commit to spending a set amount each month can help alleviate at least a portion of the undue stress these businesses are under. Not to mention, these convenient subscriptions give Angelenos access to exclusive savings and products. It’s a win-win for both diners and owners. Here are 15 businesses with subscription clubs worth checking out, from cocktails to meals for the whole family to sweet treats.

Pasjoli Santa Monica

Pasjoli, the upscale French bistro from Michelin-starred chef Dave Beran, is offering three different monthly subscriptions: a bakery box, a French spirits box, and a French wine box. Choose from sweet, savory, or a combo of both for the bakery box subscription. The French spirits box comes not only with samples of different French spirits, but a special cocktail, while the wine box gives the option between a standard and a premium subscription with vintage and rare bottles. The wine and spirits boxes also come with a treat from the Pasjoli kitchen.

Cost: The French bakery box starts at $35 per month; the French spirits club starts at $38 per month; and the French wine collective starts at $65 per month.

Genever

Genever Historic Filipinotown

The Filipino women-owned, gin-focused bar has started two monthly subscriptions, including a gin club and a monthly cocktail club. The GINspiration Club includes a flight of three two-oz bottles of gin with tasting notes and recipes, while the cocktail club offers three bottled cocktails each month. Complying with local regulations that require a meal purchase and to support their fellow small businesses in Historic Filipinotown, each monthly package also includes a meal from a roster of local restaurants in HiFi such as

Cost: The GINspiration club starts at $47 per month; the cocktail club starts at $52 per month.

Ayara Thai Westchester

Thursdays are Thai Thursdays at Ayara Thai, which offers an affordable weekly family-style meal for delivery or pickup. By committing to the set menu, Ayara is able to cook large batches and reduce the cost of these meals. Each meal is generally rice and three dishes that feed two to four people, plus dessert. The subscription program is released for a period of a few weeks at a time. While customers don’t have to subscribe to all of the weeks’ meals, the more weeks you order, the cheaper it gets. The next subscription will be available starting on January 14.

Cost: The Thai meal subscription starts at $70 per week.

Cafe Demitasse Multiple locations

Sure, there are a lot of coffee bean subscriptions out there from various roasters, but Cafe Demitasse’

Cost: The work from home kit subscription starts at $40 per month.

How to order: Purchase or subscribe online via their

Eat Your Drink Playa del Rey

Veteran bartender Matthew Biancaniello is well regarded for his unique cocktails made with ingredients sourced from his own garden, farmer’s markets, and foraged from local mountains. Now Angelenos can get his cocktails regularly with a monthly subscription. Choose between bottled cocktails of his signature drinks, or the more adventurous liquid tasting menu that he’s known for. There is also an option for a monthly virtual cocktail class for those inclined to learn to make the drinks themselves.

Cost: Virtual cocktail classes start at $20 per month; bottled cocktail subscription starts at $28 per month; tasting menu subscription starts at $90 per month.

Ototo Echo Park

This cozy Japanese sake bar in Echo Park started their monthly sake club early in the pandemic. Their club members receive three ten-oz bottles of sake each month, exploring a range of monthly themes from different regions of Japan to specific styles of sake. Tasting notes and suggested pairings are also provided with the tasters. For those who are not local, the tasting box can also be shipped within California.

Cost: The sake subscription is $58 per month.

Belcampo Santa Monica & West Hollywood

Belcampo initially started making bone broths as a way to utilize the whole animal instead of creating waste, but it turned out to be popular with guests. With the bone broth subscription, members can get unlimited to-go refills of either their pasture-raised poultry or their original bone broth (made with organic beef and pork). There are 30-day and 90-day subscriptions available.

Cost: The 30-day subscription costs $40; The 90-day subscription costs $100.

Mirame Beverly Hills

The modern Mexican spot in Beverly Hills launched two subscriptions for the wine and spirits lovers. There is a Mexican spirits club with curated tastings of various Mexican distillates such as mezcal, sotol, and beyond. The Baja Wine Share program lets you pick up some hard-to-find wines from Baja California. Different tiers are available depending on how many spirits or wines you’d like to pick up monthly. Each box will also come with an appetizer or side from Mirame’s kitchen.

Cost: The Mexican spirits club starts at $55 per month; the Baja Wine Share starts at $38 per month.

Wexler’s Deli DTLA & Santa Monica

The modern Jewish deli that started at Grand Central Market is bringing the classics to your home with the Lox Club. Each Lox Club box comes with smoked fish and meat, bagels, rye bread, tuna salad, egg salad, and various condiments. There will also be a special smoked fish that you can get only with the subscription. There is a weekly or monthly option for the subscription, depending on how much smoked fish you want to eat, and they’re available for pick up or delivery.

Cost: The Lox Club starts at $99 (weekly or monthly).

Tabula Rasa Hollywood

This Thai Town natural wine-focused bar started a wine club with a monthly pick up of two bottles per month. There is an affordable option ($49) as well as a higher end subscription ($120) that may include special vintage or rare bottlings. In addition to the bottles, club members also get a 10% discount on retail purchases for the month.

Cost: Wine club subscription starts at $49 per month.

Wanderlust Creamery Multiple Locations

Wanderlust Creamery’s passport program brings four different pints of their travel-inspired ice creams to your doorstep each month, and may even include flavors exclusive to subscribers. Considering how quickly some of their limited edition flavors sell out, the subscription may be the best way to secure yours. There are three-month and six-month subscription plans available, so you can plan accordingly for the warmer months ahead. The subscription price includes shipping to California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Cost: The three-month passport costs $199; the six-month passport costs $399.

Red Bread Santa Monica & Silver Lake

Rose Wilde initially started her bakery back in 2011 with a subscription program for her sourdough bread, which were delivered on bicycles. The subscription was stopped when they opened the brick and mortar location, but it was relaunched during the lockdown. There’s no more bicycle delivery though—instead there are two pickup locations in Santa Monica and Silver Lake. The monthly sourdough subscription comes with two loaves per month. They’re also launching a monthly pastry box subscription with a rotating selection of seasonal treats.

Cost: The sourdough subscription and seasonal pastry box starts at $20 per month.

Gelateria Uli DTLA & Mid-City

Uli Nasibova’s gelatos have become one of LA’s favorite treats since she quit her finance job to open Gelateria Uli. With Uli’s subscription club, four pints of gelato and sorbet will be shipped directly to your door each month. The monthly shipment will consist of flavors that are in season, but there is also an option for a vegan-only subscription. The gelato pints can be shipped nationwide.

Cost: The gelato subscription is $55 per month.

Botanica Silver Lake

This Silver Lake restaurant and bar is known for their natural wines, so it’s not surprising that Botanica launched a natural wine club. The wine club includes two bottles each month along with tasting notes, and members get 10% off other wine purchases. When tasting rooms are allowed to open again, wine club members also get a complimentary tasting at the bar when they pick up their bottles. Subscriptions are available for three, six, or 12 months at a time.

Cost: The wine club starts at $55 per month.

Wednesday Night Wine Club Virtual

Sommelier Sam Rethmeier, who currently runs the wine program at Republique, launched the Wednesday Night Wine Club in the midst of the dining shutdown in LA. With the club membership ($99 per month), two wines are shipped to you monthly. Rather than including tasting notes, each wine is tagged with a QR code that leads to two videos by Rathmeier: one focuses on tasting and pairing the wine while the other is a deep dive into the wine’s story, its producer, and more.

Cost: The wine club is $99 per month.

