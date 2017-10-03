LA's 11 best openings of the Winter

Winter... is... no longer coming. The season came and went in LA, but not before we drank and ate and drank at literally dozens of new restaurants and bars all around the city. These are the best of those dozens: an 11-spot of hidden boozing dens, cheesesteak-eries, and the greatest donut spot in all of LA.
East Borough (click here for address and deets)
Culver City
Right in the heart of Culver City, this farm-fresh spot's knocking out inventive Vietnamese eats (ZOMG the octopus/brussels combo), with help from the pasta dude behind Supurba Snack Bar.
Whiz (click here for address and deets)
Koreatown
Dear Philly transplants: please feel free to now shut up about there not being a good spot to get wondrously dripping, gloriously fatty cheesesteaks in LA. Also: the Phillies suck. Love, Thrillist LA.
Maude (click here for address and deets)
Beverly Hills
Not only is he super-cool for spending the night hanging out with us, but Curtis Stone's also super-cool for flat-out murdering it in the kitchen at his extra-tiny, prix fixe-only restaurant, whose menu changes every month based entirely on one single fresh ingredient.
Glazed Donut Bistro (click here for address and deets)
West Hollywood
Good luck navigating the lines at this savor & sweeterie, which blasts out the most mind-bending donut combos of all time (ALL. TIME.), including one carb-monster stuffed with fried chicken and another made with Stumptown coffee. Added bonus: booze!
City Tavern Downtown (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
The beloved Culver City gastropub's got a new sister spot that's all-caps way bigger, which means more taps, more food (raw bar!), and more events like pint nights and tap takeovers.
POT Lobby Bar (click here for address and deets)
Koreatown
The mad genius food man behind Kogi has teamed with mad genius barman Matt Biancaniello for this super mad-genius bar, which's got cocktails with crazy ingredients like walnut oil, shiitake mushrooms, and uni. Yeah, the sea urchin.
Ace Hotel Downtown (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
The newest addition to the hipster hotel pantheon's this stunner, which's got a great restaurant downstairs (the burger FTW!) and a modern-classic upstairs bar with crazy-good cocktails and an insane-asylum-good view of Downtown LA.
Bar Jackalope (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
Hidden behind Seven Grand is this tiny whiskey bar with a secret entrance (!), a great brown booze list (!!), and a menu with only three drinks (???).
HomeState (click here for address and deets)
Los Feliz
Bringing literally the best part of Texas to LA is this tiny take-out counter filled with
UT co-eds Lone Star-style tacos. Their loaded with breakfast fixin's like chorizo and smoked bacon, and sides of totally legit queso and guac.
Herringbone (click here for address and deets)
West Hollywood
The latest addition to the grip of Top Chef-run LA restaurants, Brian Malarkey's beloved San Diego-born Herringbone is finally open in the former Asia De Cuba space, serving up killer seafood and more, in a date- (and tourist-) friendly location.
1 Oak (click here for address and deets)
West Hollywood
The former live music-centric Key Club space has been totally transformed into a glitzy, bottle service club that's worth standing in line for, despite there being plenty of room inside (why do they do that????). Also: mid-room DJ and a downstairs lounge.
Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor for Thrillist LA, and is probably eating at one of these spots right now. He's followable on Twitter at @thrillistla and on Instagram at @jeffmillerla.
-
1. East Borough9810 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
-
2. Whiz3901 W 6th St, Los Angeles
-
3. Maude212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
-
4. Glazed Donut Bistro8807 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
-
5. City Tavern735 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles
-
6. POT Lobby Bar3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
7. Ace Hotel Los Angeles933 S Broadway, Los Angeles
-
8. Jackalope Bar515 W 7th St, Los Angeles
-
9. HomeState4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
10. Herringbone8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
11. 1 Oak9039 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
This Vietnamese pho house is bringing the heat with delicious banh mis and grilled pork.
This unbelievable burger joint is doling out seriously innovative eats (Sriracha Island dressing, and Sriracha fries!!).
This intimate and stylish resto by Curtis Stone features a different monthly ingredient that is used in nine tasting plates for a truly unique culinary experience.
This donutery is serving up seriously eclectic fried dough holes. Ranging in a variety of crazy flavors, you'll really never be disappointed.
This Downtown hotspot has got deliciously juicy burgers, great brews, and interesting company.
Located in The Line Hotel, PLB pours some unfamiliar versions of familiar drinks, such as a Tom Collins with stinging nettle-infused gin and Long Islands with mezcal, blood orange, and aloe.
Designed into the renovated and historic United Artists building, this hotel incorporates elements of its glorious past into a minimalist, art deco-inspired finish. Use one of the minimalist rooms at this hipster haven (located in the grand old former United Artists building) as a home base for a weekend living it up Downtown. Springing for one of the larger rooms either gets the use of a turntable with records chosen by the folks at Amoeba or an acoustic Martin guitar. (Sadly, you'll have to leave it all behind when you check out.)
In the back of Seven Grand is the bodacious, lustful Bar Jackalope -- seducing you with delicious whiskey flights, serious ambiance points, and a rowdy crowd.
This taco place is thriving on seven different, amazing breakfast tacos, as well as some delicious brisket-filled numbers.
This West Hollywood locale of this La Jolla favorite is doling out delicious seafood entrees, strong 'tails, and an awesome crowd.
Part of a chain of clubs stemming from NYC and Vegas, 1 OAK stands for "one of a kind", which it technically isn't, but is still a great place to go clubbin'.