Why LA's Favorite Restaurants Are Hidden in Strip Malls

"People will now go almost anywhere in a metropolitan area and expect to dine well."

Myung In Dumplings Koreatown It seems like everyone (yes, actually everyone -- just ask the next person you come in contact with) loves this brown-walled dumpling emporium sitting on the ground level of a two-story center along Olympic. Maybe it’s the sheer size of its “king size” puffy specialties, or the choose-your-own-adventure fillings -- from steamed sweet red bean to boiled pork kimchi to beef dumplings bobbing in soup broth -- or maybe it's the fact that Anthony Bourdain gave the place his seal of approval back in 2013. The posted picture menu and counter-ordering process ensures you get to the stuffing-your-face-with-doughy-goodness part rather quickly, and if you end up getting hooked, frozen versions are available for home enjoyment.

Sichuan Impression West LA It’s sensory overload at this upper-level Sichuan specialty house that’s been abuzz with crowds since it opened last fall as the third location of the Alhambra original. There’s music playing, TVs flashing, a massive mural on the wall, plenty of millennials snapping away on their smartphones, and stark lighting that gets turned down to power-outage-blackout-levels when it’s time to bring out a candle-lit birthday cake. And then there’s the enormous fold-out menu, which unfurls to reveal a visual spread of dishes you might've never tried (or even seen) before. That said, it’s hard to go wrong with many of their tried-and-true homestyle specialties, like the slippery jelly noodles bathed in chili oil that gets hotter as you go, the cumin-dusted toothpick mutton tossed with fiery red chilis, and that beautiful bowl of boiled fish sitting in a broth of sliced red and green peppers and mouth-numbing peppercorns. While the skewered Bobo chicken is a fan favorite, it tends to sell out early.

Sushi Gen Downtown Perennial line out front? Check. Windowless, light wood-covered space? Check. Super fresh fish sliced up by an army serious sushi chefs at reasonable prices? Check, check, and check. Forty years in, this ever-bustling Little Tokyo gem is still wowing with high-quality nigiri and sashimi and an always-entertaining sushi bar. The combo platters are an especially good deal at both lunch and dinner.

Mayura Culver City This stretch of Culver City’s Venice Boulevard is so laden with strip malls eats, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. (Tara’s Himalayan? Don’t miss it. The Chinese takeout place up the block? Not so much.) Mayura lands firmly in the "don't miss it" category. Thanks to Jonathan Gold’s glowing review more than a decade and subsequent mentions on his 101 Best Restaurants List, the entire city got turned on to Mayura’s Southern Indian specialties -- including a full section of Uthappam, its rice-and-lentil-based Indian “pizzas” -- along with standbys of chicken tikka masala and dramatic dosas. On weekend nights, the space gets filled up with large families at its long tables flanked by Willy Wonka purple-colored chairs, and smaller groups at the booths that line the room which, incidentally, is much more cavernous than it appears from the parking lot. The food still holds up (even when the service sometimes doesn’t), and the $14 weekday lunch buffet draws in the area’s office crowd and medical center staffers.

Trois Familia Silver Lake This formerly daytime-only, blue-and-red-walled eatery with zebra-patterned chairs was reinvigorated a year ago when the trio behind it -- Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook, and Vinny Dotolo -- rolled out dinner service, with a menu that leans French with a smattering of Mexican influences. Think charcuterie and cheese plates, beet tartare tostada with avocado crema, and a straight-up steak frites. After dark, the candlelit space feels like a sexy French bistro where you’ll want to linger over a glass of wine... unless you get that two-top inches from the front door in winter. Brrr. The trio’s French-focused Petit Trois and tasting-menu-only Trois Mec, are also solid shopping center gems.

Bettolino Kitchen Redondo Beach Run through the city’s top pasta places, and you'll find (deserving) heavyweights like Felix, Bestia, Rossoblu, and Jon & Vinny’s. If, however, you want a last-minute pasta dinner and aren’t far from the South Bay (listen, it might happen), you’ll be pleasantly surprised by this lesser-known neighborhood spot, owned by a local brother-and-sister duo who dish up handmade ribbons of bucatini, squid-ink infused tagliolini and fluffy gnocchi inside the comfy, modern space done up with natural wood accents. Unlike the aforementioned venues, you’ll have zero chance of a celebrity sighting, but when you’re halfway through a bowl of Bolognese, it won’t matter.

Tatsu Ramen Sawtelle Tatsu’s tagline may be “ramen with a soul,” but you’ll need to order from a faceless iPad out front, which ensures you’re able to customize your order to your liking (if you forgot to add extra scallions, there’s no one to blame but yourself). When your bowl’s ready you’ll get a text summoning you into the small, sleek industrial space, with a bar and one big square communal table to enjoy your steamy bowl of bold tonkotsu broth and fresh noodles, topped with the likes of sliced pork, organic chicken, or black garlic oil. The vegan broth is especially impressive, done with spinach and not-overly fried tofu and gluten-free noodles are also available.

Papilles Hollywood Seven years in, it’s hard to dub this itty-bitty bistro an underrated neighborhood gem anymore. The baguette’s been out of the bag on this place for a long while now, and its fanbase flocks from all over the city to get in on the deal of a $38 three-course menu of rotating well-executed offerings of comforting classics like escargot, hanger steak, and duck a l’orange, and a nice wine list.

Golden Deli San Gabriel Nearly 40 years in, this Vietnamese restaurant (which also runs a newer outpost in Temple City) draws both daytime and evening crowds who patiently wait on the edge of the parking lot for its bowls of beef pho, crispy pork-filled egg rolls, and plates piled with vermicelli noodles with shrimp paste and grilled meats. Inside the jammed dining room, you’ll either share a long communal table with other diners just as happy to sit down as you are, or hold out for a coveted booth lining the crammed space.

Hayat’s Kitchen North Hollywood This long-standing Lebanese restaurant is often described as being hidden, but the constant crowds prove it’s not all that hard to find. Find some reliable dining partners and order a lot -- starting with perfect dips and spreads of olive oil-laced labneh, smoky baba ganoush, and classic hummus, and making your way through plates of spinach pie, shawarma, and lentil-and-rice mujadara. It’s also just as easy to stop in for a sub-$7 lamb kebab or falafel sandwich and call it a day.

Boston Lobster San Gabriel Despite its New England-nodding name and office-looking dropped ceiling, this is a Chinese seafood restaurant (which many would call a knock-off, albeit a more intimate and casual one, of renowned Newport Seafood nearby). You’re here for the house specialty and, yes, that would be lobster: a massive dish of fresh shell-on lobster sautéed in a sea of scallion and ginger. And go ahead and add the garlic noodles while you’re at it. Yes, it’s pricey (the current cost is edging in on $20 a pound), and this single item will cost you more than several of the menu’s other dishes combined, but skipping it will only lead to regret when you see the thing emerge from the kitchen and head over to another table. Consider yourself warned.