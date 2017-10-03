Food & Drink

It's after 2am. Here are the 36 places in LA that will still deliver you food.

By and Published On 03/12/2014 By And Published On 03/12/2014
Flickr/ginnerobot
The bars just closed, and suddenly YOU ARE STARVING. Rather than spend the next 20 minutes trying to open your computer and 35 minutes after that Googling "Are you SURE Domino's isn't open?", just pull out this SUPER-BASIC list of the best post-2am delivery in every 'hood, with a link to their menu and phone number. Help is just one quick phone call away... if they can understand what you're saying.

Flickr/photoskate

Amante Pizza & Pasta
Menu // 213.488.4999

Chapman Pizzeria
Menu // 213.489.5999
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Garage Pizza
Menu // 213.622.3390

LA Café
Menu // 213.612.3000

TG Express
Menu // 213.483.8033

Papi’s Pizzeria
Menu // 213.623.3588
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Pellicola
Menu // 213.614.8000

Flickr/Hajime NAKANO

Bossa Nova
Menu // 323.436.7999

Fat Sal’s
Menu // 855.682.4373

Pizza Al Forno
Menu // 323.962.8903

Flickr/Stacy Spensley

KyoChon
Menu // 213.739.9292

Flickr/Steven Depolo

Big E Pizza
Menu // 562.498.8788

Flickr/Simon Doggett

Crispy Pork Gang
Menu // 323.238.3006

Garage Pizza
Menu // 323.668.1190

Krua Siri
Menu // 323.667.1522

Flickr/Ryan

88 Chinese & Sushi
Menu // 323.852.1638
Friday & Saturday only.

Al Layali
Menu // 310.360.0400

Bossa Nova
Menu // 310.657.5070
Friday & Saturday only.

Berri’s Café
Menu // 323.852.0642

D’Amores Famous Pizza
Menu // 323.951.0070

Flickr/jeffreyw

Brothers Fries and Pies
Menu // 626.866.4343
Saturdays only, after 2am.

Wokcano
Menu // 626.578.1818
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Flickr/Sonny Abesamis

LAX Diner
Menu // 424.456.7885

Pita Popix Grill
Menu // 424.456.7567
On weekdays, need to pre-order for late-night grub.

Flickr/John Ragai

Amigo’s Bella Pizzeria
Menu // 818.881.9373
Thurs/Fri/Sat only.

Assam Indian Kitchen
Menu // 818.942.5561

Flavor Mediterranean
Menu // 818.981.0009
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Noho Pizza & Grill
Menu // 818.766.1106
No Sunday orders.

Pepe’s Pizza
Menu // 818.358.2233
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Pepe’s Pizza
Menu // 818.762.2335
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Flickr/greeblie

Bossa Nova
Menu // 310.441.0404

Enzo’s Pizzeria
Menu // 310.208.3696
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Italian Express
Menu // 310.208.5572

La Cabana
Menu // 310.392.6161
Munch Late Night
Menu // 310.827.1843
Not open Mondays & Tuesdays.

Santino’s Venice
Menu // 310.450.5313
Delivers after 2am only on weekends.

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and is not a vegetarian. Hit him on Twitter at @thrillistla or on Instagram at @jeffmilllerla.

