Where to go after the bars close in LA

When the sun sets on December 21st (probably sometime right after lunch), it’ll officially be the start of the longest night of the year... and what we're calling the "Best Night of Your Life". Why? Because you’ll be spending it enjoying the fun-est nightlife the city has to offer, thanks to our recommendations on everything from the bestest happy hours, to the most epic dive bars, to today's contribution: eight of the raddest places in LA to do some late-ass eating. Check out the picks below, and make sure to map out the perfect evening with our itinerary builder.
Hodori
Koreatown
Best indication of how good this place is? You'll be the only non-Korean USC student here. Also: it's open 24hrs, son!
Izzy's
Santa Monica
Is it the most authentic Jewish deli in LA? No, it is not. Is it the most authentic (and only) Jewish deli that's open 24hrs a day in Santa Monica? Yes. Yes it is.
Canter's
Mid-Wilshire
Because mazto ball soup and pastrami at 241a is a glorious thing, and because they have a bakery counter with black and white cookies, and because they have those flakey things with chocolate chips baked into them, and because 24hrs, and because LOOK AT THAT SANDWICH PICTURE.
Swinger's
Santa Monica and Mid-Wilshire
This is the only place in LA open after bars close where you can put $1 in the jukebox and pick that obscure Pavement song about R.E.M. that your older brother played you in 1995... AND eat a bowl of chili at the same time.
Crave
Mid-Valley
Do you live in the Valley? Would you like to eat something after 2a? Good thing the really, really good sandwich-and-coffee cafe Crave opened a couple years ago, because otherwise it's pancakes at Twain's, and, um, no.
Fred 62
Los Feliz
Not just because they have an Asian-influenced salad called the Thai Cobb, but also because they have these amazing, donut-like, tempura-fried thingies and mac 'n cheeseballs that will cure the hangover you're not even sure you have yet.
Pacific Dining Car
Downtown and Santa Monica
At some point in the distant past, someone was all like, "We should have a formal steakhouse that's open 24hrs a day!" and someone else was all like, "That is an AMAZING idea." And now you're around to reap the benefits.
Nak Won
Koreatown
Does "all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ meats at 346a" sound like a bad idea to you? No? Yeah, us either.
-
1. Hodori1001 S Vermont, Los Angeles
-
2. Izzy's1433 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
-
3. Canter's Delicatessen419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
4. Swingers8020 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
-
5. Crave Cafe11992 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
6. Fred 621850 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
-
7. Pacific Dining Car1310 W 6th St, Los Angeles
-
8. Nak Won Restaurant1001 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
Hodori's a brightly lit, 24hr K-town spot for after-hours club-kid people-watching (i.e., cute chicks in small dresses), also serving up killer spicy stir-fried pork daeji bulgogi and soluntang, a noodle-filled bone soup.
Izzy's is open late enough for you to indulge in some pretty epic corned beef; it will not be a regretful decision.
New York City has a lot of things that other cities don’t, like sidewalks perpetually lined with garbage, Michelin-rated restaurants that serve dinner at 2am, and authentic Jewish delis. Canter's Deli has been providing Angelenos with a little slice of New York hospitality since 1931. The 24-hour diner is a landmark institution that draws celebrities and plebs alike for smoked fish, chopped liver, pastrami on rye, matzo ball soup, and more. The bagels might not be as good as they are in New York, but that's not Canter's fault.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the diner Swingers is famous for opening its doors to some of Hollywood's most familiar movie stars. The old-fashioned spot offers classic diner eats, a sweet patio, and varied brunch options for celebrities and civilians alike, making it both an iconic neighborhood landmark, and delicious all-day spot.
Crave's open late night and is serving up awesome eats and hysterical company (it's 3a, bro).
Fred 62 is a great late night diner doling out delicious, juicy burgers that're perfect after a long night out.
Open since 1921, Pacific Dining Car in Downtown LA (it has a second location in Santa Monica) is a timeless steakhouse that's open 24 hours. The best part about the standard chophouse menu is that you can get a quality filet mignon at 3am, and an extra late-night menu features diner-style eats like egg specials and reuben sandwiches. The 1950s-style decor is outdated in a charming way and you definitely get the sense that the place was hoppin' in its heyday.
Nak Won has got great late night eats -- soak up your night out with their awesome kimchi fried rice.