Servers/Bartenders of LA Share Their Worst Valentine's Day Stories

“I was bartending one Valentine’s Day a few years ago and it was around 1am when a group of rowdy girls came in and one girl in particular was overly flamboyant and it didn’t take long for me to realize she was the, uh, most-loaded one of the bunch. She almost instantly tries to order a drink from me while slurring every other word and her friends give me the ‘Please don’t serve her face.’ I politely decline and her friends thank me for doing so, assuring me they’ll keep a close eye on her, so I begin to help someone else. Next thing I know, I hear loud gasps from behind and turn around to find her puking -- beans, rice, and all spewed across the bar top. She’s horrified, her friends are horrified, I’m most certainly horrified and she quickly disappears into the bathroom for over 30 minutes. While she’s in there, I learn from one of her friends that it’s not only Valentine’s Day, but also happens to be her birthday and she just got burned by some guy and like most tried to ease the pain with alcohol. She finally comes back cleaned up, but still clearly intoxicated and it isn’t long before she continues to hound me for drinks yet again. So I start trying to offer her alternatives, ‘How about a soda water?’ nope, “Water?”, etc. I eventually pour her an ice water in one of our plastic cups and hand it to her and now she’s furious, insisting she ‘doesn’t need water.’ As I turn around to do something behind the bar instead of grabbing the ice water she grabs one of the decorative candles that we had lined along the bar and proceeds to drink the hot candle wax instead. Her friends -- and the rest of the audience she’s formed at this point -- are all in awe and utter disbelief at what just happened. But somehow this girl was completely un-phased and from what I can recall seemed totally fine despite having just consumed hot candle wax.”