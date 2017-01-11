What Makes Ice Cream Lab's Ice Cream So Special? Science.

Food & Drink

The folks over at Ice Cream Lab in LA aren't just churning out any regular ol' ice cream. Instead, they're totally reinventing the way it's made, blasting ice cream with liquid nitrogen to an absolutely frigid -320 degrees, which instantly freezes the cold treat and creates the freshest and creamiest ice cream around (without any nasty preservatives). The ice cream is made to order and served up in either a cup or brioche pocket -- so you know it's fresh, and totally uniquely yours. Now let's take a minute to thank science, for making the ice cream world a better place, one scoop at a time. 

