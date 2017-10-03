Food & Drink

This LA Food Stand Is Changing the Way You Eat Lobster

Published On 07/26/2017
At Lobsterdamus, a lobster-centric purveyor at Smorgasburg LA, lobsters are never boiled. Instead, the popular food stall throws its tasty crustaceans on the grill, going through between 1,200 and 1,500 pounds of Maine or Canadian lobster per weekend.

“Boiling lobster, there’s not much flavor. But in terms of grilling the lobster you add a nice smoky flavor to it,” explains co-founder Frances Reyes. “That smoky flavor -- in combination with the seasoning we use, the butter that we put on, and the lemon and parsley -- it’s just a whole other experience compared to boiled lobster.”

Although everything on the menu is (of course) lobster-tinged, Lobsterdamus is best known for its lobster fries. Live lobsters are split in half, placed on a hot grill with mesquite charcoal wood, and brushed with clarified butter; while that's cooking, fresh fries are tossed with roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a special seasoning. At the last moment, the grilled lobster hunks are added to the fries, along with a drizzle of black truffle mayo, parsley, and more cheese.

If fries aren't your thing, the folks at Lobsterdamus also offer lobster nachos: corn tortillas topped with nacho cheese sauce, spicy pico de gallo, grilled lobster meat, sour cream, and Sriracha. Then there's the other crowd favorite, the grilled lobster garlic noodles: Inspired by Filipino cuisine, this side dish has a base of yakisoba noodles which get sautéed with roasted garlic, spices, garlic oil, and the ubiquitous grilled lobster.

Check out the video above to see why lobster lovers are flocking to this food stand.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who loves that it’s socially acceptable to serve lobster with a side of melted butter. Follow her on Instagram.

