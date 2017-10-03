Exclusive: The First Details on the LA Food Fest

Up until now, details for the first-ever LA Food Fest -- taking place July 9th & 10th near USC at Exposition Park -- have been scant, but we've got the first details on the pre-party, July 8th at the Rose Garden at the park.
That event will be a sit-down dinner with chefs who are all veterans of the LA Food Fest's precursor, the LA Street Food Fest, including Chris Oh (Hanjip, Seoul Sausage), Johnny Ray Zone (Howlin' Rays) and Thi and Nguyen Tran (Starry Kitchen x Button Mash). The whole thing's envisioned as a celebration of the event's past and present, and tickets are available right now for $150, which includes all the food and beverages.
Stay tuned for details on the main event.
