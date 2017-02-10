You Can Find Some of LA's Best Food Exclusively on Instagram. Here's How.

“Everyone sees that you love food except for you,” Nguyen told his wife. “Part of it is that we're first generation, children of immigrants and it's important to understand that the diaspora, one thing that's very consistent with Koreans, Jews, Chinese, Vietnamese, and others, is that they leave a war stricken country to afford their children a better life and they don't want them to do anything blue collar. They want them to be doctors, lawyers, accountants, and my wife had that imbedded in her brain.”

Thanks to some heavy convincing from Nguyen -- and a lack of employment at the time -- Thi soon relented and the pair began invited friends and neighbors to dine at their apartment, papering their entire apartment complex with 300 invites. They set up a small stand at the back of their apartment, which faced a communal patio for the building, and urged friends to show up in support. It worked. Friends told friends, and Nguyen used Facebook and the relatively new Twitter to spread the word. Before long they had 70 to 100 people crowding the patio for Starry Kitchen -- named after Thi’s favorite Hong Kong cooking show -- and expanded to offering lunch on Sundays and dinner on Wednesdays. As word spread with local and national press picking up the story of the Tran’s underground operation, which specialized in creative pan-Asian mashups like sweet potato -- kimchi pancakes, and their signature crispy tofu balls and Singaporean chili crab -- they eventually had to take pre-orders to avoid running out of food. They also found that people would show up randomly at their door at all hours looking to eat after seeing them listed on Yelp. “We asked for money because we wanted people to give us actual, valid opinions, even if it's only $5 -- which is what we charged at the time,” Nguyen explains. “You're now getting paid to learn, so that when you get money back, you're going to learn to do it better. My mentality for all of this was that if we're going to do this, we have to do this every week for as long as it takes until it either grows or it just dies.”