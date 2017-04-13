Food & Drink

This LA Spot Makes Foot-Long Chili Dogs and Sushi Rice Tots

By Published On 04/13/2017 By Published On 04/13/2017
Sumo Dog is a hot-dog-centric shop in Los Angeles that elevates the traditional American hot dog with flavors borrowed from Asian cuisines. The fusion of East and West results in multiple harmonious dishes, each crazier than the last.

First up, the Godzilla Dog. This Japanese-influenced beast of a hot dog starts with a foot-long beef frankfurter topped with spicy pork chili and togarashi cheese sauce, and finished off with a slew of condiments (spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, cabbage slaw, furikake seasoning, and shredded seaweed). If you'd prefer something Vietnamese-inspired, try the Bacon Banh Mi Dog -- it's like a regular banh mi sandwich, except it’s made with a bacon-wrapped hot dog. Failing that, there's always the Miso Katsu Dog: a beef hot dog rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried, and loaded with a roster of toppings: cabbage, mustard miso, tonkatsu sauce, mayo, and scallions.

Whatever you do, though, don’t leave without ordering a side of sushi rice tots, which are exactly what they sounds like: sushi rice, cut and deep-fried like tater tots, and topped with furikake seasoning.

To witness these monstrous hot dogs being assembled, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant who prefers baseball games accompanied by hot dogs. Follow her on Instagram.

