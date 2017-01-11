Food & Drink

The Hot Cheeto Sushi Burrito Is a Real Thing You Can Eat Now

By Updated On 01/04/2017 at 10:12AM EST

Sure, both poke and Cheeto-crusted food have emerged as major food trends in LA this year, but it takes a brave restaurant to look at those two apparently disparate trends and think, "Man, it's time to put poke and Cheetos together at last!"

Thankfully (?!?!?) that very restaurant exists in Riverside: the Low-Key Poke Joint, which is now serving its Frankenfood masterpiece, a sushi burrito wrapped in nori, stuffed with green tea-infused rice, salmon, tuna, and spicy tuna, and then -- of course -- covered in Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. Still don't believe it? Watch our video for absolute proof.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's editor

1. The Low-Key Poke Joint 11860 Magnolia Ave. , Riverside, CA 92503

Something is happening to sushi and its brethren in Riverside, and it’s definitely not traditional. The Low-Key Poke Joint specializes in build-your-own poke bowls, but perhaps its true signature is the sushi burrito. The so-called "sushirrito" features green tea-infused bamboo rice, salmon, fatty tuna, crab meat, and vegetables rolled into nori seaweed and dusted with... crumbled Cheetos. Choose between Flamin' Hot, Original, and Wasabi Pea (those are Cheetos flavors, by the way) to top off your burrito. Or, if you fancy yourself a sushi and poke purist, don't.

