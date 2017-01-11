The Hot Cheeto Sushi Burrito Is a Real Thing You Can Eat Now

Sure, both poke and Cheeto-crusted food have emerged as major food trends in LA this year, but it takes a brave restaurant to look at those two apparently disparate trends and think, "Man, it's time to put poke and Cheetos together at last!"

Thankfully (?!?!?) that very restaurant exists in Riverside: the Low-Key Poke Joint, which is now serving its Frankenfood masterpiece, a sushi burrito wrapped in nori, stuffed with green tea-infused rice, salmon, tuna, and spicy tuna, and then -- of course -- covered in Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. Still don't believe it? Watch our video for absolute proof.