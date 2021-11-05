12 LA Restaurants That Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

The camera zooms in on a hefty slab of crispy fried chicken, bigger than the chef’s hand. As the knife slices the chicken into bite-sized pieces, the ASMR of the satisfying crunch is the only sound that plays in the background. Next, the chicken is piled onto a toasted bun and topped with a shower of Red Chickz’s house-made, Southern-style “comeback” sauce. Shared on the restaurant’s TikTok channel, this video clocks in at over 13.5 million views.

All across the country, TikToks like this are shaking up the restaurant industry. A recent survey found that 36% of TikTok users visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing a TikTok video about it. Viral TikTok videos have saved restaurants from going out of business on more than one occasion. It’s been a popular food discovery tool during the pandemic, and the best part is that it showcases foods that run the entire gamut, from $1.50 street tacos to 24-karat gold steaks that will set you back more than $1,000.

Here are some of the best Los Angeles restaurants that have recently gone viral on TikTok.