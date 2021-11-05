12 LA Restaurants That Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
The social media app has become a popular food discovery tool during the pandemic.
The camera zooms in on a hefty slab of crispy fried chicken, bigger than the chef’s hand. As the knife slices the chicken into bite-sized pieces, the ASMR of the satisfying crunch is the only sound that plays in the background. Next, the chicken is piled onto a toasted bun and topped with a shower of Red Chickz’s house-made, Southern-style “comeback” sauce. Shared on the restaurant’s TikTok channel, this video clocks in at over 13.5 million views.
All across the country, TikToks like this are shaking up the restaurant industry. A recent survey found that 36% of TikTok users visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing a TikTok video about it. Viral TikTok videos have saved restaurants from going out of business on more than one occasion. It’s been a popular food discovery tool during the pandemic, and the best part is that it showcases foods that run the entire gamut, from $1.50 street tacos to 24-karat gold steaks that will set you back more than $1,000.
Here are some of the best Los Angeles restaurants that have recently gone viral on TikTok.
The Red Chickz
LA is mad for Nashville hot chicken and The Red Chickz are a recent fan-favorite. With over a million followers on TikTok, this eatery doesn’t need outside posts to go viral. Their Nashville hot chicken can be adjusted to six different heat levels and you should order the fried chicken sandwich that’s topped with pickles and rests on a bed of white bread. Make sure to pair it with their well-seasoned and perfectly crisped potato wedges. Another solid choice is The Original Chickz Sandwich made up of huge chicken tenders, pickles, their signature "comeback" sauce, and coleslaw.
How to order: The Red Chickz is open for dine-in and takeout. Delivery available online.
Supersweet Tattoos + Coffee
This ultra-femme tattoo shop also features a coffee shop and microblading studio. It’s like entering Barbie’s dream house—if she had sleeve tattoos. Its pink interior is lined with gold velvet couches and elegant black line-art patterns on the floor. Make sure to order the Super Special—a sweet milk combination of dragon fruit and strawberry, topped with a generous dollop of cotton candy. Mix the cotton candy into the drink—on camera for TikTok of course—for swirls of pink, purple, and hints of blue. Another popular drink is the Ashtray, a black sesame latte that comes with those candy cigarettes from your childhood. There’s also a selection of baked goods if you’re feeling peckish. Tattoos are optional and start at $150.
How to order: Walk in.
Polar Playground
Thanks to TikTok, the wait to order one of this dessert shop’s cotton candy confections can be two hours or more. Upon arrival, check the written menu on the front that lists the characters available for that day. One of their most viral creations is a fluffy white sugar unicorn head with a rainbow-colored mohawk. Also popular is the golden Pooh Bear and Nintendo’s Kirby. Come not only for the sugar rush but the assembly of these creations—multicolored sugar is spun, shaped, sliced, and melted to meticulously form each character. In addition to cotton candy, order ice cream and decorate it with items from the topping bar, pick up an ice-blended Java the Float with espresso, or grab jarred cotton candy to go.
How to order: Polar Playground is open for takeout Wednesday through Sunday.
Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills
It’s no surprise that Salt Bae’s first restaurant in Los Angeles went viral on Tiktok—see the 24-karat gold tomahawk for $1,100. Since you’re here for the show, order the Salt Bae Tomahawk or Wagyu rib cap, and your waiter will slice with precision and drama, finishing it off with Salt Bae’s signature salt dusting. If owner Nusret Gökçe happens to be in town, check with the server to see which cuts of meat he is slicing that night. Be prepared to overspend on cocktails, steak nigiri, onion flower, gold-covered baklava, and finish it all off with a Turkish coffee.
How to order: Make a reservation online.
Krazy Cup Munchies Bar
Stop here for plastic Krazy Cups overflowing with fruit and as much candy as you can fit inside. The selection includes Ring Pops, Mexican candies, sour belts, gummy worms, and fruit, with a total of 70 choices. Top it all off with something spicy— tajin, clamato, chamoy, and more. The viral videos of this spot usually feature Krazy Cup’s dipped fruits, like an entire mango elegantly crisscut and stuck on a stick, dipped in a vat of house-made chamoy and coated with generous amounts of Tajin.
How to order: Krazy Cup Munchies Bar is open for dine-in and takeout.
Fatima's Halal Grill
This Lebanese-Mexican spot loves to top everything with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and is so popular that they’re planning on opening a second location in Bell. Popular options include the Asada Hot Cheeto Fries and Beef Cheetos Burger—not only topped with Cheetos but sandwiched between two Cheetos powder-encrusted buns. Not hankering for Cheetos overload? Not to worry, there are plenty of traditional Lebanese and Mexican favorites such as Lebanese chicken kebabs and a falafel plate with hummus. Fatima’s Grill is located in a strip mall and uses an adjacent parking lot for outdoor seating.
How to order: Fatima’s Grill is open for dine-in and takeout. Delivery is available online.
Veronica's Kitchen
Fufu went viral this past year and Nigerian restaurant Veronica’s Kitchen was one of the breakout stars. It’s a spongy dough made of cassava yam and other flours, blended together. Fufu is unseasoned and meant to be used as a scoop for soup. At Veronica's Kitchen, it's often ordered with egusi soup, made with ground pumpkin seeds, habanero peppers, ground crayfish, and a choice of meat. Okro soup, made with okra, is also a popular option. Newcomers can dip a toe into the cuisine by trying jollof rice, seasoned rice with a side of plantains.
How to order: Veronica’s Kitchen is open for dine-in and takeout. Delivery is available online.
Cupid's Hot Dogs
The Walsh sisters run this 75-year-old hot dog stand that was formerly owned by their grandparents. They went viral after offering a carhop service, with food delivered to cars while wearing roller skates. The roller skating delivery service is available every Thursday at both locations from 3-7 pm. Order the signature Cupid Chili Dog, made with beef in a natural casing and topped with mustard, onions, and chili. Upgrade to a Chicago-style dog by adding ketchup, relish, mayo, and chili peppers.
How to order: Cupid's Hot Dogs is open for dine-in and takeout, just drive up.
Saddle Ranch Chop House
This Sunset Strip mainstay is a TikTok-famous influencer hangout. The most popular location is in West Hollywood, sporting a Western theme with ranch-style buildings and the vibe of an old-time saloon. Fans go for a chance to spot Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, or even Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Aspiring influencers can take a shot at the mechanical bull, or head to the spacious outdoor patio and order s’mores to roast over campfire pits. Hungry? Order the chicken fried steak, the giant cotton candy dessert, black truffle mac, or the prime rib.
How to order: Select your preferred location and make a reservation on the website. Delivery is available online.
Dollar Hits
This longtime Filipino eatery went viral for its $1 skewers, which range from bbq pork to kwek kwek, or deep-fried quail eggs. But if you’re feeling adventurous, explore the ample offal selection, including chicken heart, isaw (intestine), pig ears, and more. It’s Filipino-style street food so just grab a tray, pile on your skewers, and don’t forget rice and dipping sauces. Then head to the parking lot and cook it over a charcoal grill which infuses it with a smoky flavor. There’s a small amount of outdoor seating but you’ll probably just end up eating straight from the grill with Filipino music blaring in the background.
How to order: Dollar Hits is open for dine-in and takeout. The skewers are available everyday except Monday after 4:30 pm. Delivery available on UberEats.
Gucci’s Beverly Hills restaurant just earned a Michelin star this past September. It’s a swanky rooftop oasis atop their Rodeo Drive location with al fresco tables that serve eyeline views of palm trees. TikTokers love to shoot the Emilia Burger, which arrives ensconced in an elegant pink hamburger box monogrammed with the restaurant name and location. The Italian plates and the presentation are delightful—see Risotto Camouflaged As Pizza, made up of cascades of tomato puree and mozzarella. Make sure to order the Parmigiano Reggiano Tortellini, an audience favorite.
How to order: Make a reservation online.
Paris Tokyo
This rooftop sushi restaurant is more TikTok famous for its ambiance and beautiful people preening for selfies on their iPhones than its food—but its seasonal menu featuring freshly imported fish from Japan is nothing to scoff at. The restaurant lounge is a pink cherry blossom explosion so exclusive they only accept Instagram DMs for dinner reservations. For the best presentation, order the sushi boat, premium omakase, or caviar boat.
How to order: Lunch reservations can be made online. Make a dinner reservation by DMing the restaurant on Instagram.