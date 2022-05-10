Magical Miami Aegean Restaurant Mandolin Opens at Soho Warehouse in Downtown LA

If you’re one of those New Yorkers who was part of the pandemic mass exodus to Los Angeles, there’s a good chance that you spent a winter weekend or two in Miami during your Big Apple years. And if so, there’s also a chance that while you were there, you were lucky enough to land a table at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, one of the most transportive Miami restaurants in town. Situated on the border of Buena Vista and the Design District inside a 1940s-era home, the charming, string-light-strewn al fresco courtyard restaurant no doubt worked its way into your heart with its family-style approach to Mediterranean cuisine, serving up various Greek, Turkish and Cypriot delicacies.