Food & Drink

Get Free Killer Shrimp This Saturday at the Westside's Newest 24Hr Spot

By Published On 03/17/2015 By Published On 03/17/2015
Queen Mary

Trending

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

Westsiders, take note: your post-last call food options are no longer limited to Izzy's/whatever's in your fridge. Starting this weekend, Killer Cafe -- the sister restaurant to the crazy-lauded Killer Shrimp -- is going to be open 24/7 in Marina del Rey.

To kick it off, they're throwing a party this Saturday from 10pm-midnight for 100 Thrillist readers only, with a menu (scroll down) that includes Killer Shrimp, lobster and cheese croquettes (mmm), and cocktails including their sweet-and-alcoholic Honey Whiskey Fix. RSVP right here, and check out the whole scoop below.

Related

related

LA's 13 best post-last-call drunchie spots

related

53 Late-Night Happy Hours in LA

related

It's after 2am. Here are the 36 places in LA that will still deliver you food.

related

LA's 13 best post-last-call drunchie spots
Killer Cafe

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller went to high school around the corner from the original Killer Shrimp. That stuff is delicious. Hit him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram or @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

1. Killer Cafe 4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (Marina Del Rey)

One of the only spots in Marina del Rey that’s open 24 hours a day, Killer Cafe whips up hearty comfort food reminiscent of what you’d find at a county fair, but better. This offshoot of Killer Shrimp serves up irresistible all-day food from eggs Benedict and brioche French toast to bacon lobster mac & cheese croquettes and shrimp pot pie (a Killer Shrimp fave). Add the diner-style setting and you've got an everyday restaurant whose menu never gets old.

Stuff You'll Like