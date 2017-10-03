Get Free Killer Shrimp This Saturday at the Westside's Newest 24Hr Spot

Westsiders, take note: your post-last call food options are no longer limited to Izzy's/whatever's in your fridge. Starting this weekend, Killer Cafe -- the sister restaurant to the crazy-lauded Killer Shrimp -- is going to be open 24/7 in Marina del Rey.
To kick it off, they're throwing a party this Saturday from 10pm-midnight for 100 Thrillist readers only, with a menu (scroll down) that includes Killer Shrimp, lobster and cheese croquettes (mmm), and cocktails including their sweet-and-alcoholic Honey Whiskey Fix. RSVP right here, and check out the whole scoop below.
Jeff Miller went to high school around the corner from the original Killer Shrimp.
One of the only spots in Marina del Rey that’s open 24 hours a day, Killer Cafe whips up hearty comfort food reminiscent of what you’d find at a county fair, but better. This offshoot of Killer Shrimp serves up irresistible all-day food from eggs Benedict and brioche French toast to bacon lobster mac & cheese croquettes and shrimp pot pie (a Killer Shrimp fave). Add the diner-style setting and you've got an everyday restaurant whose menu never gets old.