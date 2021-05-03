Boyle Heights is a Mecca for Chicano Culture, Community, and Cuisine

As a child, chef Mario Christerna would point to the iconic Sears Tower building on Olympic Boulevard, telling his grandmother with conviction, “One day I’m going to have a restaurant there!”

The historic landmark and beacon of East LA represented success to Christerna, who lacked examples of what a chef or restaurateur could look like—save Julia Child, whose PBS shows he watched religiously. Still, his grandmother’s response was always the same: “Mijo, el que quiere puede,” or “He who wants it can have it.”

In November of last year, Christerna made good on his long-held childhood dream when he opened

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.