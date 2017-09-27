Food & Drink

This Mexican Street Corn Is Topped With Junk Food and Rainbow Cheese

Published On 08/09/2017
At Mason’s Den, an elote stand at LA’s OC Night Market, the common Mexican grilled street corn isn’t just served with the traditional showering of cheese and mayonnaise. Instead, it's piled with popular junk food and a rainbow of colored cotija cheese, resulting in what's fondly referred to as the "Unicorn cob."

“We got the recipe back in January," explains chef and owner German Correa, "and we wanted to twist it a little bit by adding different styles of food coloring and painting the mayo different colors to see what elote would stand out from the rest.”

It turns out the rainbow version, decked in an array of multi-colored cheese and mayonnaise, was the clear winner. An Instagram-lover’s dream, the Unicorn Elote is made by "painting" corn with Mason’s Den’s signature blue mayonnaise, orange, blue, red, and green colored cotija cheese, and finishing it off with a dollop of melted butter. If the rainbow fad isn’t for you, the elote can also come doused in the junk food -- anything from Hot Cheetos to Takis Chips -- resulting in a fiery red concoction.

Check out the video above to see how this contemporary twist on elote is changing the game.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who has only had rainbow food once. OK, twice. Follow her on Instagram.  

