LA Is Upping Its Burger Game With These Pepperoni Pizza Buns

It’s safe to say that in 2017, any food combination is possible as long as it tastes good and is Instagrammable (case in point: this massive taco pizza). In LA, the burger spot Meathead! Has become an overnight sensation thanks to its burgers topped with pizza buns. Yep, you read that right: burgers with personal pizzas as the buns.

Everything on the Meathead! menu is available “meatzza style,” meaning anything can be pizzafied, from the bulgogi-topped burgers to the katsu fried chicken sandwiches. The mini-pizzas in question are made from a regular bun that’s covered with tomato sauce, Muenster, and shredded mozzarella cheese, and mini-pepperoni cups, all of which gets lovingly toasted before being topped with a sprinkling of parsley. It’s basically two meals in one, with the added bonus of not having to miss out on another meal later.

To discover how these burgers and pizzas are fused together in cheesy matrimony, watch the video above.   

Amy Schulman is an editorial production assistant who needs a plane ticket to LA, ASAP. Follow her on Instagram.  

