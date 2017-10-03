Churro ice cream sandwiches, and 9 other amazing churro dishes in LA

Pop quiz: are churros insanely delicious? The short answer: yes. The long answer: yesssssssss. Weirdly though, despite being fried cinnamon dough sticks, they aren't as ubiquitous as other, far-inferior Mexican desserts (we're looking at you, flan).
So that's why we decided to round up 10 amazing churro creations around LA, starting with America's first-ever churro ice cream sandwich.
Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
Churro Borough (info)
Various Locations
This pop-up operation's been getting a ton of attention for its churro ice cream sandwiches, which you can get at this weekend's LA Street Food Festival, or this Summer at semi-regular pop-ups (definitely consult its Facebook). Why should you get one? Because, well, it's a sandwich made of flattened churro discs bookending ice cream flavors like Mexican chocolate and black sesame.
Churro Waffle
Seasalt Fish Grill (address and info)
Downtown
Ignore the name of the place (or don't -- the fish tacos here are incredible, actually) and focus all of your stomach attention on these mouth-watering mini-waffle churros, which aren't always on the written menu, but are always on the "politely ask the waitress if they can make you some" menu.
Churro Crullants
Semi Sweet Bakery (address and info)
Downtown
Because you were wondering what would happen if a Cronut and a churro had sex and waited nine months, this is basically it: SSB's melt-in-your-mouth churro crullants are a baked version of the Cronut glazed in vanilla icing, and tossed in a thick cinnamon-sugar mix.
Cheesy Churros
Petty Cash Taqueria (address and info)
Fairfax
If, for some twisted reason, you don't like sugary treats, check out LA's best savory churro at this Mid-City Mexican spot. They're each almost a foot long, fried to a crisp, covered in cheese, and served with a corn molé dip.
Cruller Donut
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar (address and info)
Sawtelle
Plan Check's cinnamon-sugar-dusted treats are basically dense, chewy churros masquerading as crullers served piping-hot on a pile of whipped cream with banana slices. Like all churros should be.
Pandan Churro
Starry Kitchen (address and info)
Downtown
The Hulk of the churro world, these guys're made with pandan extract -- an Asian plant with a sweet, slightly nutty banana flavor that also turns them green -- and're then slathered in Indonesian coconut kaya cream.
Churro Grande
Churros Calientes (address and info)
Sawtelle
This churro-specific spot 1) exists, and 2) makes a super-sized version of the fried doughy goodness, which's stuffed with cream cheese then drizzled with guava syrup and dulce de leche sauce. Oh, and they've also got super-strong Cuban coffee and hot cocoa.
Churro Crate
Barton G. (address and info)
West Hollywood
This new, over-the-top, Miami-import delivers a virtual crate of churros that're rolled in sugar and spice (Szechuan pepper, star anise, cloves & cinnamon) to your table, teamed with spicy hot chocolate. These fried fritters pack some serious heat.
Churr-Nut
The Flyin' Jalapeño (address and info)
Venice
Surfers and skateboarders come to this newish spot by the boardwalk for breakfast burritos, and so far, the churros have flown largely under-the-radar. Made with pâte à choux (a fancy name for "light-as-air pastry dough"), they've got a fluffy, French toast consistency and soft, custardy insides.
Chu-Don't-Know-Mang
A-Frame (address and info)
Culver City
The dessert at this Roy Choi venue is appropriately dubbed Chu-Don't-Know-Mang -- because you have absolutely no idea what you're missing until you bite into these crunchy, cinnamon-crusted pound cake churros plunged in malted chocolate milk and vanilla ice cream.
This list -- and all the rest -- look even sexier in our iPhone app. Get it now!
Tiffany Tse is a freelance writer for Thrillist and has yet to wake up from her churro-induced coma. Find her on Twitter at @twinksy or Instagram, also at @twinksy.
-
1. Seasalt Fish Grill812 W 7th St, Los Angeles
-
2. Semi Sweet Bakery105 E 6th St, Los Angeles
-
3. Petty Cash Taqueria7360 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
-
4. Plan Check Kitchen + Bar351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Starry Kitchen943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
-
6. Churros Calientes11521 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
-
7. Barton G861 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
-
8. The Flyin' Jalapeño83 Windward Ave, Venice
-
9. A-Frame12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
This fish & chips shop doles out some seriously tasty seafood (try the fish tacos), but their dessert menu is the real winner by featuring mouthwatering churros that look like mini waffles, but definitely fit the churro bill with their texture and cinnamon sugar coating.
Just as its name suggests, this Downtown bakery delivers the decadence of baked goods without going over the top with oversaturated sugar. Pastry chef Sharlena Fong spends every morning in her small blue shop whipping up cookies, miniature cakes, a couple of breakfast sandwiches, and -- most notably -- her signature Ding-A-Lings, essentially a next-level Ding Dong made with fluffy cake, creamy frosting, and chocolate ganache shells.
Petty Cash is an upscale taqueria on Beverly.
This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.
Originally a guerrilla cookery in the Valley, this Asian Fusion joint's now a legitified nook, serving up always-changing deliciousness like crispy tofu balls, roast pork belly XO fried rice, and Singaporean chili crab.
in case you couldn't tell from the name, this place makes some pretty awesome supersized churros. They're stuffed with cream cheese, then drizzled with guava syrup and dulce de leche sauce; they've also got super-strong Cuban coffee and hot cocoa.
Best known for some of its sweet treats, Barton G. delivers a miniature cart of churros to your table -- teamed with spicy hot chocolate and rolled in sugar and spice (Szechuan pepper, star anise, cloves, cinnamon) these fried fritters pack some serious heat. As a whole, the spot specializes in all that is whimsical. From the magical realism of their decor to their use of each plate as a canvas, time spent at Barton G is as full of satiation as is it inspiration.
The Flyin' Jalapeño, a block away from the beach, is a choose-your-own-adventure Mexican joint à la C(fill up a burrito, taco, bowl, nachos, or salad with your choice of toppings) that keeps their prices low, introduces some amped-up flavors, and ditches the long line of the popular chains.
This Hawaiian Culver City eatery from the Roy Choi is an Asian-fusion collaboration in a totally refurbished IHOP, hopped up with a picnic-type patio and light wood-clad walls. Food's meant to be utensil-optional, with inventive dishes like green curry and a poké sampler including choices like tuna with gochujang sauce, sesame leaves & oil, cabbage, seaweed, and nori, as well as tuna with kukui nut chili pesto and Parmesan.