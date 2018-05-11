Food & Drink

Taste-testing the world's first doughnut hot dog

Because, yawnnnn, Cronuts, the German-themed Fairfax meatery Currywurst's figured out another use for fried dough and launched the doughnut hot dog, which is pretty self-explanatory once you get over the fact that it's A FRICKIN' DOUGHNUT HOT DOG. Want to see what we're talking about? Peruse below:

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

What? Did you think these were just normal buns? No, sir -- these non-glazed, warmed-on-the-grill gobs of fried flour are sourced from an old-school family shop and specially made for Currywurst.

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

And these bad boys are some classic Vienna dogs -- the first time dogs've ever been offered at the formerly sausage-only stores.

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

They'll top 'em with either your choice of sauerkraut or grilled onions...

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

... and then they'll get slathered with a mostly sweet, kinda zippy mustard.

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

Because of the potential mess, you've got to just SLAM a bite, though the lack of glaze makes the Fingaz not-so-Sticky.

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

They've got both a great snap from the dog and a perfect balance of sweetness (from the dough) and saltiness (from the meat)...

Doughnut hot dog, currywurst, los angeles
Jeff Miller

... but the sauerkraut's definitely the way to go. The doughnut adds a kind of softer mouth-feel than a regular bun, and the sauerkraut's acidity cuts it perfectly. The mustard adds a slight tang but, really, more sweetness -- making up for the lack of glaze on the bun, which'll be reflected in your eyes as you take bite number two... and three... and...

