Food & Drink

Every mouth-watering, award-winning sandwich at Greenspan's Grilled Cheese

By Published On 04/11/2014 By Published On 04/11/2014
Danny Jensen

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Budget Airline Just Added 19 New Routes and Is Celebrating With $39 Fares

related

Baseball Player Destroys Fan's Nachos, but Makes Up for It in the Best Way Possible

related

Roundtrip Flights to One of Asia’s Best Food Cities Are Only $400 Right Now

For years, Iron Chef-testant Eric Greenspan's been promising a resto devoted to the eighth, gooey Wonder of the World (grilled cheese!). And for years, you've been hotly anticipating it, 'cause he's a multi-award winner at the annual Grilled Cheese Invitational. Well, that day has finally, gloriously arrived with the opening of Greenspan's Grilled Cheese on Melrose.

Let's just skip talking about the interior and get straight to all the grilled cheeses, shall we?

Related

related

The City of Angels' 5 most incredible melty sandwiches

related

5 new LA brunches, including one with fried chicken-n-hoecakes

related

LA's 11 best openings of the Winter

related

The City of Angels' 5 most incredible melty sandwiches
Danny Jensen

The Champ: This is it, dudes: the best grilled cheese in the KNOWN UNIVERSE (as voted by judges at the Invitational). Two slices of raisin-walnut bread stuffed w/ Taleggio cheese, beef short ribs, apricot-caper puree, and dried tomatoes.

Danny Jensen

Buffalo Blue: Um, yes. Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese, and a spicy carrot-celery slaw between two pieces of rye bread.

Danny Jensen

Cuban Rueben: Not just what everyone calls Studdard's cigar-smoking cousin, the Cuban Rueben's also Greenspan's pumpernickel g-cheese with Gruyere, mustard, pickles, house-made sauerkraut, and pulled pork.

Danny Jensen

The Tuna Melt: Not exactly the way you'd make it at home, thanks to cucumbers, grapes, and Herman's favorite cheese (muenster).

related

5 new LA brunches, including one with fried chicken-n-hoecakes
Danny Jensen

The Classic: White bread and American cheese, here with a side of tomato soup. Classic.

Danny Jensen

The Med: It's veggie (don't stop reading), but it comes with tomato, artichoke, roast peppers, avocado, and goat cheese on a challah bun (see!!!!).

Johnny Apple Cheese: The JAC is also called the Johnny Pastrami, thanks to (suuuuuuuurprise!) pastrami, as well as apple-mustard chutney and aged white cheddar on sourdough.

Latkes: Not grilled cheese, but still totally awesome, these potato pancakes are served with apple creme fraiche.

related

LA's 11 best openings of the Winter

The Elvis: You thought you were done? Nope. They've got dessert grilled cheese, too! F'reals: white bread w/ peanut butter, banana, goat cheese, and "optional" bacon. Right. Optional.

1. Greenspan's Grilled Cheese 7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (West Hollywood)

Iron Chef contestant Eric Greenspan is behind this counter-serve grilled cheese temple on Melrose. With options that range from speciality sandwiches like the blue cheese and fried chicken Buffalo Blue to make-your-own-creations, Greenspan's menu is stacked with crazy inventive cheese-and-bread combos. The bright yellow space is relatively small and narrow, but there are a few tables inside and out.

Stuff You'll Like