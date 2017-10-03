Food & Drink

Chipotle Bloody Marys and carnitas chilaquiles: Mercado's brunch is amazing

Mercado, Los Angeles
Elizabeth Daniels/Mercado

Just across from the Farmer's Market on 3rd and Fairfax, this Mercado is the second outpost of Santa Monica's lauded taqueria, with one important differentiator: a boozy weekend brunch that is kind of the best ever. To wit:

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

You'll start, clearly, with this chipotle Bloody Mary, garnished with house-pickled carrots and jicama...

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... but hopefully someone at the table'll also order this spicy-on-the-back-end, Mezcal-based, pomegranate/passion fruit guy, so you can have eleven sips and then order one on the side.

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Warning: you're gonna have a super-hard time deciding what to order, 'cause you can't go wrong with this monstrous torta de chorizo con huevo (translated: sausage & egg sandwich)...

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... these carnitas chilaquiles...

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... or these huevos a la Mexicana, scrambled w/ cilantro, tomatoes, and onions and served with lime rice and black beans.

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

SANGRIA BREAK!!!!

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

You're gonna want some stuff to share with the table, too, like these slightly spicy pepper-and-onion potatoes...

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... this heaping cheese-topped plate of grilled corn...

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... or these nachos, topped w/ guac, homemade queso, carnitas, and the tears of joy you'll clearly be crying as you eat them.

Mercado, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Finish the whole shebang with a guava mimosa. And then stumble over across the street to the Grove for a movie, because doing anything more active than that is gonna be really, really hard for a while.

1. Mercado 7910 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

Since opening its first location in Santa Monica, this upscale Mexican eatery has expanded across LA with a second location downtown (and another in Hollywood). Mercado delivers quintessential small and large plates alongside a lengthy cocktail menu in a casual space decked out with colorful artwork. Expect homestyle eats like enchiladas with mole sauce, slow-cooked carnitas, and solid guacamole. More than 70 tequila options will have you beelining for the open air bar.

