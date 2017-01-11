Chow on Beetles and Crickets for Charity at LA's First Pop-Up 'Pestaurant'

Adventurous eating is a relative term: what makes one person squeamish might be a tasty snack to another. And thanks to a new pop-up featuring edible insects happening in Santa Monica this week, you can find out if you’re up for the adventure. Ready for some BBQ beetle tacos or a Thai mealworm salad? Bring. It. On.

The one-day pop-up “Pestaurant” -- as the temporary bug eatery will be known -- is sponsored by pest control company Western Exterminator, which partnered with Santa Monica eatery Mondo Taco to create a menu of creepy-crawly delicacies. Besides the mealworms and beetles, you can also chow on Jamaican jerk grasshoppers with pineapple salsa, and for dessert, rice “cricket” treats and “Chocolate Goes On Everything,” which we’re going to guess means lots of insects here. The pop-up will go down on the Third Street Promenade on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am-3:30pm, and all of the bug bites will be free, with Western Exterminator donating $1 for each dish eaten to the Westside Food Bank with the goal of raising $3,000. There will also be a cricket-eating competition with an additional $10 donated for each participant. So, come hungry.