The 15 Most Romantic Restaurants for a Date in LA

Firefly Studio City

From the intimacy of the Moroccan-influenced cabanas and the refined grand veranda, to the intellectually stimulating library lounge and lively pulse of the old-school bar, this Studio City seductress knows how to please any romance-seeker’s needs. Start the evening in the bar, move onto dinner in a cabana or veranda, then indulge in a nightcap seated with thighs touching on the sofa in the library.

Redbird Downtown LA

Redbird is so stunning -- both visually and culinarily -- that it will elevate anyone’s dating game. This Downtown gem offers a unique dining experience you won’t get anywhere else, because it’s situated inside a historic former rectory. Lovebirds can dine under the stars in its covered courtyard (complete with a retractable roof); it’s a prime place to woo architecture buffs and people who simply love good and innovative food.

Michael's Santa Monica

Consider the iconic Michael’s restaurant a "choose your own dating adventure." Either sidle up to your partner in the moody and sleek interior that's full of plush couches, or grab a table on the candlelit patio that's bamboo-lined and surrounded by foliage. This hideaway’s not all about the looks, either: the seasonal menu is equally as seductive, with innovative twists on California cuisine like Dungeness crab chawanmushi.

71Above Downtown LA

71Above is the special occasion restaurant for popping the question or celebrating an anniversary or birthday. It may be a splurge, but it’s worth it for the panoramic views of the skyline, beaches, and mountains. This upscale destination, elevated by Chef Vartan Abgaryan’s global touches on American dishes, is situated 950-feet high in the US Bank Tower. Score extra points by timing your dinner just right with a reservation at sunset.

L'Ami Santa Monica

If you can’t afford that fairytale trip to Europe right now, L'Ami's picturesque white-and-cobalt-blue patio surrounded by shrubbery and rustic wall fountains is your next best bet. The interior of this French-Mediterranean restaurant is très romantique as well, with a warm and cozy fireplace and wooden chairs covered with soft, white fur.

Shibumi Downtown LA

While Shibumi may be known for its Japanese kappo fare (a cuisine that’s hard to find in LA), it also deserves attention for being one seriously sexy restaurant. Step inside this Downtown eatery and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a moody Tokyo restaurant. It’s intimate, dimly lit, and unassuming -- a perfect recipe for steaming things up.

Speranza Los Feliz

You wouldn’t think it from this restaurant's nondescript street-side appearance, but the romantic style here is just as low-key as its public presence. The two patios are adorned with an array of wildly growing potted plants, simple cafeteria-style tables, plain wood chairs, and attractive people nibbling on fresh pasta with bold flavors like squid ink and cured mullet roe.

Tres by José Andrés Beverly Hills

Hotel restaurants can be a romantic cliché thanks to the easy accessibility to a bed, but Tres by José Andrés (at the SLS on La Cienega) is an unexpected departure from the generic hotel dining atmosphere. Sink into a fluffy sofa and dine off of an oversized coffee table in your own cozy living room, complete with a fireplace and a bookshelf filled with art, history, style, pet (?), and travel books. The only reminder you're not ACTUALLY in your own cozy living room? The server interrupting with plates full of elevated California comfort food.



Casa Ado Venice

Between the quaint, two-story cottage exterior, the candlelit interior, and the classic Italian chef, Casa Ado is a mashup of all things romantic. Request a table on the packed second floor, where dim lighting and flowing wine will quickly make you forget that you’re a few feet from other dining strangers.

Mélisse Santa Monica

If romance for you means Michelin-star-caliber food, truffles, and a 10-course tasting menu, your best LA bet is Mélisse. It’s one of the few refreshingly refined restaurants in town where a suit (and even a tie!) is appropriate. If you’re at Mélisse, you may as well go all out and indulge with one of the wine-paired tasting menus. Sure, it’s slightly snobby (and very expensive), but that’s part of the fun.

Inn of the Seventh Ray Topanga Canyon

Iconic, expected, maybe even boringly romantic? Fine. Nonetheless, you've got to give the owners credit for running one of LA's OG romantic date-night destinations. You can't discount the fact that not even time has been able to diminish its twinkly allure -- every table hugs a natural, cascading creek bed, while the gazebo table looks out over the rest of the crowd (request it in advance).



Sofi Greek Restaurant West Hollywood

Enter Sofi though the almost-hidden awning squeezed between Third Street’s "Optical" and "Quality," walk down the long hallway, and through the big wooden door... and BAM, welcome to Sofi's hidden, secret, twinkly lit garden terrace, which feels more like you’re in Europe than in the heart of the city. Beyond the environment, the Greek food is authentic, fresh, and on point, including house specialties and family recipes that will make you feel like you’re dining in the owner’s home.

Il Cielo Beverly Hills

Thanks to this old-school spot's twinkly patio lights, roses, candles, and “you’re the most important person here” service, it's no wonder you’ll likely be party to a marriage proposal, birthday, or 50th wedding anniversary celebration on any given evening.

Cliff's Edge Silver Lake

Patio + twinkly lights + fire pits + a canopy of trees + not to mention the addictive craft cocktails + perfectly shareable, tastebud-awakening foods = the quintessential romantic spot on the Eastside. If you haven’t been on a date here, it’s time to emerge from your cave.

Off Vine Hollywood

Decked out in flowers -- in pots on the twinkly lit patio floors -- Off Vine is one of the more quaint, charming, almost preciously un-Hollywood restaurants in Tinseltown. The rustic, remodeled American Craftsman cottage will make even the most hardened date swoon; add in great food and music that includes classics by everyone from Whitney Houston to Cat Stevens, and you've got yourself a sure thing (or at least a sure-ish thing).