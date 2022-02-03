The 26 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in LA

The Botanical Group that’s behind E.P & L.P. and S.O.L cafe brings us Grandmaster Recorders, a new day-to-night spot in the heart of Hollywood that’s perfect for dates you don’t want to end. Italian-Australian fare is on offer courtesy of executive chef Monty Koludrovic and head pastry chef Jaci Koludrovic, allowing you to impress your special someone with a blend of cuisines they’ve likely never tried together before. You’ll definitely want to put in an order for the signature Caviar Cannolis, before moving on to Mortadella and Cacio e Pepe Churros as your antipasti—that way you’re not dealing with an empty stomach as you debate which stunning pasta or woodfired dish will act your main course. The tiramisu, which recalls the recording studio’s past with its vinyl design and shape, is a must-order to complete your meal. Expert wine director Devon D’Arcangelo is ready to answer any questions you might have about the restaurant's expansive wine selection of 2,000+ bottles, or order one of Mixologist Milosz Cieslak’s craft cocktails at the speakeasy-inspired 71 Studio Bar that's tucked away from the main dining room. Afterwards, cozy up on the rooftop and enjoy one of the cocktails on tap. The Valentine's Day menu includes three courses with an optional wine pairing and highlights like Grilled Westholme Wagyu Denver Steak and Glazed Cheek for $120 per person.

How to book: online.