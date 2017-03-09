Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Is Your Next Brunch Obsession

Nashville is the undisputed epicenter of hot chicken, but one West Coast joint has Angelenos lining up for a decadent brunch spin on the Music City classic.

Chinatown's Howlin' Ray's incorporates Southern soul and hospitality into its menu and philosophy, courtesy of chef and owner Johnny Ray Zone. After a stint studying the art of fiery bird in its Tennessee hometown -- and working under Gordon Ramsay and Nobu Matsuhisa -- Zone has established himself as the true Hot Chicken Master of Los Angeles. But of course, the story doesn't end there.

These days, Howlin' Ray's is kicking the brunch game up a notch with its JoJo Style breakfast sandwich. Nashville hot chicken is fried until perfectly crisp and spiced to dangerous perfection, then covered with a layer of melted Cheddar cheese. Next, the chicken/Cheddar combo is placed between two halves of a freshly made golden waffle, topped with enough butter to make Paula Deen giggle, dusted with powdered sugar, and, finally, drizzled with rich, sugary syrup.