Where to Get Free Donuts Today in LA

The only thing better than a donut is a free donut -- which is why we're letting you know all the places in LA you can get a free donut for National Donut Day on June 3rd (also be sure to check out the full list of this year's deals for National Donut Day).
Sidecar Doughnuts
Santa Monica
The SaMo shop (and the original Costa Mesa location) is giving free donuts away to the first 100 customers.
Joan's On Third
Mid-Wilshire
Well, they're not quite free but they may as well be: the beloved cafe's original location is doing donut holes for $1 a bag.
Donut Farm
Silver Lake
This new vegan donut spot's got free coffee for the first 30 peeps who buy donuts -- so, better get over there early!
Randy's Donuts
Inglewood
The spot off the 405 with the iconic giant donut sign's doing free donut holes from 6am-12pm.
Birdies
Downtown
This just-opened spot's got an Instagram contest for one winner to get a free 24K gold donut (worth $100 -- seriously), and is giving a coupon for a free donut at any time to everyone who orders a treat today.
DK's Donuts
Santa Monica
This old-school favorite's partnered with Grubhub for delivery of two half-dozen orders of donuts for the price of one. Office party!!!
Gone are the days when you'd have to haul all the way out to Costa Mesa to score some of the city's best breakfast treats. Now, you can satisfy your sweet tooth on huckleberry, cinnamon crumb, apple fritter, lemon & thyme, or even savory poached egg and ham donuts right in Santa Monica.
This bakery & specialty food purveyor serves up deliciously cozy and comforting meals, like hearty mac and cheese -- that are guaranteed to fill you up. If you're more in the nibbling mood, though, sample their market side dishes, like baby field greens with dried cranberries and Chinese chicken salad.
A branch of the Bay Area's Pepples Donuts, Donut Farm churns out breakfast treats daily starting at 7am and, with delicious flavors like Roasted Red Chili and chocolate-glazed, you'll never guess the cake and raised donuts are all-vegan and organic. Need caffeine? That vegan approach extends to the full coffee bar, too.
Conveniently located near LAX airport, Randy's Donuts boasts that famous, 35ft (in diameter), rooftop donut monolith -- and any homemade donut flavor you could want.
For a taste of Southern comfort in DTLA, look no further than Birdie's. Fried chicken and doughnuts are the name of the game here -- think sandwiches stacked with juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside meat, crunchy cole slaw, and doughnuts in flavors like blueberry lemon and candied maple bacon. Open 'til 3am Sunday through Thursday and 24-hours a day on weekends, Birdie's is a go-to for late-night eats and/or hangover cures.
This always-open, trend-setting bakery slings some of the best donuts in LA. Don't believe us? Head over and try one of their kronuts. Or deep-fried waffles. Or, just any one of their colorful, confectionary creations.