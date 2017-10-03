Food & Drink

Where to Get Free Donuts Today in LA

By Published On 06/03/2016 By Published On 06/03/2016
Sidecar donuts, santa monica ca
Timothy Norris/Thrillist

The only thing better than a donut is a free donut -- which is why we're letting you know all the places in LA you can get a free donut for National Donut Day on June 3rd (also be sure to check out the full list of this year's deals for National Donut Day).

Sidecar Doughnuts

Santa Monica

The SaMo shop (and the original Costa Mesa location) is giving free donuts away to the first 100 customers.

Joan's On Third

Mid-Wilshire

Well, they're not quite free but they may as well be: the beloved cafe's original location is doing donut holes for $1 a bag.

Donut Farm

Silver Lake

This new vegan donut spot's got free coffee for the first 30 peeps who buy donuts -- so, better get over there early!

Randy's Donuts, Los Angeles CA
Flickr/Extra Medium

Randy's Donuts

Inglewood

The spot off the 405 with the iconic giant donut sign's doing free donut holes from 6am-12pm.

Birdies

Downtown

This just-opened spot's got an Instagram contest for one winner to get a free 24K gold donut (worth $100 -- seriously), and is giving a coupon for a free donut at any time to everyone who orders a treat today.

DK's Donuts

Santa Monica

This old-school favorite's partnered with Grubhub for delivery of two half-dozen orders of donuts for the price of one. Office party!!!

Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA

Stuff You'll Like