A Vibey New Izakaya Flickers to Life in the Arts District

The Arts District is the beating heart of Los Angeles’ elevated restaurant scene, keeping time for the city’s neverending rhythm of openings and closings. Bon Temps closes and Yangban Society opens. Nightshade slams shut and Camphor swings its doors wide. The Firehouse Hotel contracts, and now expanding into its space is kodō—a new izakaya opening April 20, with rykn cafe, a companion Japanese cafe and boutique, opening on the same day. A ryokan-style hotel called rykn is set to follow late summer, with all three concepts brought to you by the Kensho Group.

Loosely translated to “heart beats” in Japanese, kodō is a fitting name for a restaurant that hopes to keep pace with tough nearby competition like Bestia and Damian. But it is also inspired by the way executive chef Yoya Takahashi creates his dishes, with a steady hand, an ear for rhythm, and occasional racing flourishes.

Chef Takahashi comes to the izakaya from the sushi world, most notably from behind the bar at Westside hotspot Hamasaku, where he gained a well-earned reputation for his omakase menus. They were whimsical and fun, firmly rooted in tradition but with unorthodox dishes sometimes served in an unexpected order. He also became well known for his playfulness and his banter — Chef Takahashi has a sharp knife, and a sharper tongue.