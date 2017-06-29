LA's Best Restaurant & Bar Openings of June 2017

Rosaline West Hollywood Count us among the people welcoming back Ricardo Zarate with wide-open arms: The chef’s Peruvian background started a citywide trend a number of years ago, and after a kitchen hiatus he’s back with this Melrose restaurant dedicated once again to the food of his home country. Expect dishes like Camaron al Horno (wood-oven roasted blue prawns and charred lime), and Pisco-accented drinks including The Bellicose Warrior, which also includes aji Amarillo, pineapple, and curacao.

Lono Hollywood Is the tiki renaissance upon us? If so, Lono is at the forefront: From the group behind Melrose Umbrella Company, this new bar boasts classic cocktails like Pearl Divers and Navy Grogs in an island-themed setting. There’s also a full food menu including Kuai fried chicken and Kung Pao Ribs, with the dinner service running nightly Thursday through Saturday.

Delicat Downtown This new Spanish restaurant in the also-new, 14-room Tuck Hotel comes from a restauranteur who’s opened a number of Michelin-starred spots overseas. His new DTLA number is a tapas-style space serving saffron croquettes and crispy paella with artichokes and mushrooms.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills The acclaimed NY restaurateur makes his first-ever stop in LA with this fancy-pants new spot. Expect Franco-American dishes like caramelized beef tenderloin with carrots and miso mustard, as well as black truffle and fontina pizzas; there’s a more-casual outpost on the roof as well.

Cat & the Fiddle Hollywood One of the more heartbreaking closures of the past few years was that of Cat & The Fiddle, the low-key, ultra-fun Hollywood bar with a massive patio (and pretty-good European food menu) that had been the new-transplant bar of choice for generations of Angelenos. Good news/bad news: The bar’s reopened and still has a massive patio, but in a new location. Whether it can maintain its beloved status remains to be seen, but its owners plan on the same live music, drink specials, and overall vibe that made its forbearer an all-time LA favorite.

Northern Cafe Mid-Wilshire Long have residents in the middle of the city grumbled about the lack of San Gabriel Valley-level dumpling houses nearby, and (hopefully) long may they rejoice at this outpost of a SGV-based mini-chain serving a large dumpling menu and large-plate dishes like Dan Dan Noodles in the neighborhood. The only competition is the inconsistent Bao Dim Sum House -- which is now officially on notice.

Spire 73 Downtown Another newcomer to the Downtown bar scene, this dress-code-enforced bar (business casual, whatever that means) is the highest open-air bar in the western hemisphere, thanks to its position on the 73rd floor the Intercontinental Los Angeles. Bring Dramamine.