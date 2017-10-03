Food & Drink

Don't get up: 6 new LA services that'll deliver you booze, food & more

Published On 06/19/2014
Postmates

Los Angeles Because no one should be forced to choose between "not moving in an air-conditioned apartment" and "picking up toilet paper, whiskey, and Sugarfish", here're six just-dropped LA delivery services that'll bring you just about anything you could possibly want. Except maybe a new couch.

Flickr user Rex Roof

Drizly: Booze on-demand is the basic gist -- their liquor ranges from 12-year single barrels to Bud Lite, sourced from partnerships with local liquor stores, allowing it to deliver to you in about half-an-hour or less. Continue Reading

Facebook

Postmates: This new, NorCal-born service claims to deliver from literally ANY restaurant or store, but it'll cost you $5 or more per delivery, depending on distance. Still, its real-time tracking of the delivery dude is both cool and reliable (since you can see exactly where your food is). Bonus: as it's starting up, it's doing free delivery on food constantly, so it's worth checking the website regularly to get some gratis drop-off-age.

Google

Google Shopping Express: Yes, that Google. And yes, it just launched in LA. And yes, you should care because it's got free delivery for the first six months and is partnered with big-box stores, bringing you what you need from places like Costco, Walgreens, and Fry's.

DoorDash: Another Bay Area startup, this Westside-only (currently) restaurant delivery service claims to have faster delivery times than competitors like GrubHub and Seamless, thanks to a dedicated team of on-the-ground drivers using proprietary algorithms to figure out the fastest route, door-to-door. So, uh, Waze? Get $7 credit and free delivery with the code "ThrillistLA" on your first order here.

Flickr user Dawn Ellner

Saucey: This alcohol-on-demand drop-off service uses a liquor store partnership algorithm that's very similar to Drizly, but with prices that already include tip, and party packages that come with all the mixers and bartenders included.

Flickr user Matt MacGillivray

Instacart: We told you about this app a couple weeks ago that delivers groceries from a slew of different stores, allowing you to mix-and-match produce, prepared food, and frozen food, but it's worth a reminder, because it's extending an offer of $10 off and free delivery of your first order -- so get some toilet paper, son!

