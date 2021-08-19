16 Fall Openings in LA to Get Excited About The Academy Museum debuts Fanny’s, a new Alice Waters restaurant, and more.

2021 is a lot like its predecessor 2020 in that it feels like this year is flying by while simultaneously feeling like we’ve lived five years in the past six months. The pandemic has thrown no shortage of curveballs, forcing our hospitality industry to remain poised on agile toes in order to keep their businesses afloat and customers satisfied. That perseverance is worthy of recognition, and makes it all the more impressive that some ambitious minds are still able to look optimistically towards the future and conceive new concepts to help our city maintain its cutting-edge coolness. From new rooftop destinations to decked-out shopping centers, and a flurry of exciting new restaurants ranging from Brazilian to Italian-Australian, our city’s hospitality experts are primed for a busy fall season. We’ve gathered some of the most exciting concepts slated to launch in the coming months, so even as we navigate the unpredictable waters of this pandemic, we’re reminded that there are still things to look forward to. So keep masking up and that vax card handy to make sure that we can eventually come out the other side of these rough tides. Here are 16 of the most exciting openings in LA this fall:

Bar Le Côte Los Olivos

Opening date: Early September 2021

Okay, so we’re stretching the definitions of LA with this one, but after collab pop-ups with some of our favorite local restaurants (Anajak Thai, All Day Baby, and Gigi’s, to name just a few) throughout the summer, this forthcoming seafood tavern from Greg and Daisy Ryan and chef Brad Matthews of French-inspired Bell’s in Los Alamos has built up quite the buzz. The two-story, slate-blue brick restaurant features striped window awnings and a white trim, with a modern interior that includes triangle-tiled black-and-white floors, bright green wood paneling, and cozy, horse-shoe shaped velvet booths. Now that their summer tour is complete, the restaurant has been teasing their opening with a limited takeout lunch service on the weekends, including peel-and-eat shrimp by the pound, crispy soft shell crab on a bed of corn and avocado slaw, oyster po’boys, malt vinegar fries, and saffron lemonade. Expect a lengthier, European-inspired menu that honors Santa Ynez Valley farmer and fisherman communities when the eatery opens in full this fall.

Chefs Rodrigo & Vitor | Photo courtesy of Caboco

Caboco Arts District

Opening date: September 2021

Brazilian chefs and business partners Rodrigo Oliveira and Victor Vasconcellos traversed continents to debut their first stateside restaurant, an expansive take on Brazilian fare that pulls ingredients from California’s dynamic selection of produce. The pair have partnered with acclaimed restaurateur Bill Chait (Bestia, Otium, Tartine Manufactory, Tesse), but bring their own accolades to the project, including Oliveira’s award-winning Mocotó and Balaio IMS restaurants in São Paulo, both of which earned Bib Gourmands from the Michelin Guide. Landing in the former Church & State space, Caboco—a term used to describe the multicultural heritage of Brazilians—will offer a menu that explores the wide range of Brazil’s manioc (yuca) plant, including manioc flour, tapioca, tucupi, farofa, and yuca fries, as well as Amazonian fruit, and wild vegetables from southeastern Brazil, like ora-pro-nobis. It will also feature dishes that helped establish Oliveira’s Mocotó as a global destination, like mocofava, a hearty calf’s foot soup with beans, plus enticing new collaborations like a vegetarian moqueca de caju (cashew fruit stew), pirarucu (an Amazonian fish in cassava juice), and a housemade carne de sol (salt-cured beef with roasted garlic and biquinho peppers). Rounding out the food menu, the concept will also house LA’s first artisanal cachaça and caipirinha bar led by Marcus Ragas (The Chestnut Club), with numerous iterations of caipirinhas paired with local fruits, reimagined versions of Brazil’s classic cocktails, and international cocktails reinterpreted with cachaça.

The Goldfish Highland Park

Opening date: September 2021

Beloved neighborhood Thai spot Sticky Rice forayed into nightlife with the launch of Spirit House, a hidden cocktail garden tucked behind their Silverlake location that occasionally hosts live music acts after dark. They’re expanding on that concept with The Goldfish, set to open in Highland Park this September, with a Sticky Rice window and patio seating out front, and a disco-ball-decked concert venue with a full bar and pool table on the interior. Intrigued? The Goldfish is giving locals a preview of their programming with a series of back-to-back nightly concerts at Spirit House, with the last one (for now) scheduled for August 19.

ShoresLAX Gramercy Park

Opening date: September 2021

Touching down near LAX this September is a brand-new hotel from Hyatt Place / Hyatt House, including two new dining concepts that will launch within the space. The first, a signature Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails that serves as an offshoot of the local, gourmet fast-casual chain, will anchor the restaurant’s main floor with mid-century design elements throughout an indoor/outdoor space. The hotel and Greenleaf are partnering on ShoresLAX, a rooftop dining destination that will bring SoCal-inspired flavors to a bohemian chic, poolside venue with indoor and outdoor seating, plus a grill, craft cocktails, and California wines. The restaurant will offer the highest rooftop in the airport district, while the hotel offers the only rooftop pool in the area, providing clear views of airport landings and departures.

Illustration by Konstantin Kakanias

Fanny's Miracle Mile

Opening date: September 30, 2021

Bill Chait has clearly been busy during the pandemic, evidenced by the fact that he’s also developing Fanny’s, the forthcoming Academy Museum’s attached restaurant and cafe, alongside Carl Schuster, with support from philanthropist Wendy Stark. The 250-seat restaurant is named after Stark’s grandmother Fanny Brice, the renowned vaudeville, film, and radio star portrayed by Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl, and will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with brunch served on the weekends. The chic main dining room features an art deco-style bar and lounge area, with a mix of curved booths and small group and communal tables imbued with natural materials like maple wall paneling, mable, zinc, and leather and mohair upholstery. Local artists and artisans were tapped to help design the space, including custom light fixtures by Atelier de Troupe and sheer, Pojagi-inspired curtain panels by textile artist Adam Pogue. LA artist and illustrator Konstantin Kakanias was tapped to create a dazzling wraparound mural for the main dining room that honors film and music legends from Hollywood’s yesteryears to present day. Stay tuned for more announcements ahead of the restaurant’s opening, including the chef, program director, and reservation bookings.

Rendering courtesy of Grandmaster Recorders

Grandmaster Recorders Hollywood

Opening date: September/October 2021

LA is brimming with restaurants serving up Italian fare hailing from every corner of the boot-shaped peninsula, but will soon gain its first Italian-Australian eatery, with a menu helmed by Australia’s celebrated chef-couple, Monty and Jaci Koludrovic. But, as the name suggests, Grandmaster Recorders is so much more than a restaurant. Led by The Botanical Group (E.P. & L.P., Strings of Life), the multi-level concept takes over the historic recording studio in the heart of Hollywood that was originally created by legendary producer Alan Dickson and once served as home for entertainers like Stevie Wonder, Billy Idol, and David Bowie. The newly revamped space features a 130-seat formal fine dining experience on the ground level, and a studio bar and patio with cocktails and pizza fresh out of a custom-made mirrored pizza oven on the rooftop. Much like E.P and L.P.’s malleable rooftop space that transforms into an outdoor cinema after dark, Grandmaster Recorders’ invites guests to “Come for a meal, and stay for the night.”

Rendering courtesy of Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge

Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge Studio City

Opening date: September/October 2021

Dating back to the 1800s and rising to prominence in the 1940s during Hollywood’s Golden Era, Sportsmen’s Lodge once served as the social center of the Valley. With more than 90,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor space, complete with lush landscaping and water fixtures, The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge will breathe new life into this landmark venue, including the debut of Erewhon’s first Valley location, as well as forthcoming dining, retail, and wellness outlets that will arrive in phased openings. Some of the first tenants to open include SUGARFISH, an omakase-style restaurant helmed by noteworthy sushi chef Kazunori Nozawa; HiHo Cheeseburger, the first and only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef; and Roberta’s, a Brooklyn-born pizza joint serving wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies with unique topping combinations.

Rendering courtesy of The Godfrey Hotel

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Opening date: September 2021

Midwest hospitality arrives steeped in Hollywood glamour at The Godfrey, a new luxury boutique hotel with a famed Chicago location. Its 220 guestrooms are available for booking as early as September, and the hotel is also preparing to launch two new dining concepts in the coming months. Spanning 12,000 square feet, i|O will feature the largest rooftop in Hollywood, complete with chef-driven brunch and dinner menus and thoughtful craft cocktail and wine lists. ALK restaurant and bar will take a slight departure from the gastropub-meets-steakhouse fare of its Chicago outpost to borrow influence from the Southern California region, with a focus on plant-based dishes.

Photo courtesy of Hannah Ziskin

Quarter Sheets Echo Park

Opening date: September/October 2021

After a successful pop-up run in Glendale, Quarter Sheets is taking a summer break while they prepare for the opening of their first brick-and-mortar on a quiet Echo Park side street that previously housed Trencher sandwich shop. Purporting to serve “Glendale’s least authentic Detroit-style pizza,” Quarter Sheets amassed a dedicated following for fluffy, crisp-edged pies with unusually delicious topping combinations, like the Golden Fleece, with red sauce, mozzarella, taggiasca olives, sheep ricotta, pepperoncinis, onion, oregano, and pecorino. The pop-up pizzeria will also feature fresh-baked pastries from chef and partner Hannah Ziskin, as well as a beer and wine list.

The Tribe Inglewood

Opening date: October/November 2021

LA’s nightlife scene is slowly bouncing back, evidenced by the fact that the city will earn its first dedicated Afrobeats nightclub this fall season. A vibrant mural is already underway at the location, so far depicting two faces in traditional Nigerian face paint. Led by Chibueze Chima, a Nigerian immigrant who wanted the local Afrobeats scene to more accurately reflect the cultures it stems from, The Tribe isn’t far from the new SoFi stadium and could represent a compelling after-game option once it opens. Chima plans for his nightclub to play Afrobeats exclusively, but intentionally chose to name it The Tribe to reflect a philosophy that all who call themselves lovers of the genre and its associated cultures are welcome.

The Shay Hotel Culver City

Opening date: November 1

Arriving in Ivy Station, Culver City’s new, Metro Expo Line-adjacent development center, is The Shay, a modern boutique hotel with 148 rooms and 19 suites, two dining concepts, a game room, co-working space, fitness center, and rooftop pool. Order a welcome round of cocktails at the inviting Lobby Bar that’s centered around a fire pit, or nosh on wood-fired pies from etta, a neighborhood cafe that serves as Michelin star chef Danny Grant’s LA debut. After dark, head to the 5,000-square foot rooftop where Celestina serves up Mexican-inspired cocktails and dishes alongside stunning views of the city.

Rendering courtesy of HEIMAT

HEIMAT Hollywood

Opening date: TBD 2021

LA is home to a large number of fame-seeking residents, which likely contributes to our reputation as a fitness capital, with just about every workout you can think of offered within our city limits. We’ll be earning a new concept fitness club, courtesy of global fitness and lifestyle leader RSG Group, later this year, one that hopes to redefine the industry by offering a holistic day-to-night fitness, wellness, culinary, and cultural concept all within one space. This “private yet inclusive” community will offer the latest in fitness equipment and technology, skilled instructors, and a variety of exercise options, plus events across multiple industries, a co-working space, wellness spa, and a public-facing restaurant led by a (yet to be revealed) award-winning chef. Promising to be one of LA’s most exclusive club memberships, HEIMAT also comes with a spacious rooftop where you’ll find a jacuzzi and pool, plus panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills.

Angelini Ristorante & Bar Pacific Palisades

Opening date: Winter 2021/2022

Gino Angelini’s Angelini Osteria has served as one of the city’s most beloved Italian restaurants for 20 years, and this winter, the acclaimed chef will debut a new outpost in Pacific Palisades in a partnership with close friend and restaurateur Tancredi Deluca (Amici, Ombra Wine Bar, Deluca’s Deli). Slated to arrive in the walkable Caruso Pacific Palisades village that opened in 2018, the new restaurant will sit adjacent to Hank’s Bar and Brill and join 40 additional food, shopping, and entertainment concepts. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner to start, with a weekend brunch service launching shortly thereafter. The space offers an intimate interior with 40 seats, as well as an outdoor patio and bar area with 60 additional seats.

Unnamed from Alice Waters Hammer Museum/Westwood

Opening date: Fall 2021

Chef Alice Waters is practically an institution within herself, beloved for her Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse that has long championed the Slow Food movement, with dishes that feature hyper-seasonal ingredients presented in simple yet stunning formats. Waters’ new restaurant will be housed in the Hammer Museum in Westwood, and she’s bringing on chef and cookbook author David Tanis, as well as Jesse McBride (Chateau Marmont, Standard Hotels) as an operations lead. Oliver Monday will serve as the restaurant’s premier forager. Much like Chez Panisse, the eatery is expected to serve California-inspired cuisine that highlights local produce from farms that employ regenerative and responsible farming practices.

Unnamed from Josiah Citrin Santa Monica

Opening Date: TBD 2021

The Dirty Chicken plate for two remains one of the most frequently ordered items at celebrated chef Josiah Citrin’s Citrin and Melisse restaurant, featuring a whole bird encased in a thick, herbaceous crust that gives way to perfectly tender meat. Later this year, the much-lauded restaurateur will launch a new roast chicken concept in Santa Monica, with a similar crispy bird on the menu, plus a chicken salad, chicken sandwich, whole roast chicken, and rotating sides. Details beyond that have yet to be revealed, but if you’ve tried Citrin’s Dirty Chicken in the past, you understand why it deserves its own eatery. Unnamed from Daniel Boulud Beverly Hills

Opening Date: TBD 2021

Globally renowned French chef Daniel Boulud, known for his titular, two-Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Daniel, is set to launch a new restaurant within the multi-million dollar SHVO development complex on Wilshire Blvd, not far from iconic neighborhood landmarks like Rodeo Drive and Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. The acclaimed chef has thus far kept mum about details like cuisine, menu items, or additional names attached to the project, but told Eater LA that his first restaurant in the City of Angels will be elegant yet casual, comparing the city to the South of France.

