Chef Nick Erven Talks About His Amazing, Award-Winning 2016

This is probably the simplest food I've ever done in the sense of its base ingredients and the base ideas behind the flavors. It's also the most challenging because I have to figure out different ways of approaching it. There's no butter, there's no cream, there's no egg. You're having to approach it from a different mentality but still want the same end result of the diner being happy.

It's been fun to put myself in that box and see how it turns out. It's forced me to be more creative, but at the same time reign in the chef-y quality of a lot of stuff.

Do you feel like you're part of a group that's doing it? Do you feel like you're an outlier in some way? Do you see it as a trend, or do you see it as a think that you guys are outside of that?

Erven: I think there certainly is a trend to that. I think you've seen in the past couple years more of a trend of people wanting to eat less meat and more vegetables. We also live in Southern California, so we have great produce.